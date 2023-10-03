Chris Jones Projected to Land Massive 3-Year Contract in 2024

Thankfully, the Chris Jones holdout ended after one game, but the Kansas City Chiefs were unable to come to terms on a new long-term agreement with their superstar defensive lineman ahead of 2024 free agency.

Instead, Jones reworked the final year of his contract to include “$6.75 million in incentives” according to Over the Cap, and it’s now unclear what the two sides plan to do next March.

On October 3, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler shed some light on what Jones stands to make in free agency, assuming Kansas City allows him to test the defensive tackle market next offseason. “Since the franchise tag would cost the Chiefs more than $30 million in 2024, Jones is poised to hit the open market,” Fowler informed, adding: “And will be rewarded.”

“One veteran NFL agent forecasts a three-year, $90 million pact between Jones and a contender,” the insider went on. “An NFL executive saw something short of that … but close.”

Chris Jones Contract Projection Puts Him in Aaron Donald Territory — & Potentially, Out of Chiefs’ Reach

If Fowler’s source is on the mark, Jones will become the second interior D-lineman to earn $30 million or more per year behind Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald. It would also raise his annual salary well above Quinnen Williams, Jeffery Simmons, Daron Payne and the remainder of the second-tier defensive tackles that managed to pass him by this spring and summer.

Here are how these figures line up according to the current contract leaderboard at this position (per OTC):

Donald- 3 years, $95M ($31.67M per year).

Jones (projection)- 3 years, $90M ($30M per year).

Williams- 4 years, $96M ($24M per year).

Simmons- 4 years, $94M ($23.5M per year).

Payne- 4 years, $90M ($22.5M per year).

Dexter Lawrence– 4 years, $90M ($22.5M per year).

Javon Hargrave– 4 years, $84M ($21M per year).

“Jones didn’t need a hot start to solidify his status as a top free agent, but he’s helped his case tremendously by producing right away after his holdout,” Fowler reasoned while discussing this prediction. “The Chiefs were impressed — but not surprised — that Jones showed up for Week 2 in excellent shape and produced 3.5 sacks through his first three games, setting a tone for a defense that’s been mostly stout.”

It will be interesting to see how aggressively KC general manager Brett Veach pursues the key game-wrecker when the time comes.

Fowler added that Miami Dolphins rising star Christian Wilkins will also have a “robust market” if he’s not franchise-tagged in 2024, and that outcome could have some sort of impact on Jones’ eventual landing spot in free agency.

Chiefs’ Chris Jones Has Been Dominant Upon His Return

Jones has only played 93 defensive snaps since returning in Week 2 according to Pro Football Focus — but just about each and every rep has been downright dominant so far.

PFF has Jones credited with the highest overall grade on the Kansas City defense at a 90.7 out of 100. That includes an 85.4 pass-rushing score and a 79.9 in run defense. It’s important to note that the Chiefs have generally played Jones in pass-rushing situations since returning, with 73 snaps in that regard compared to just 20 against the run.

Over that span, he’s already accumulated 10 quarterback pressures and had a hand in four sacks, disrupting the passer at a win-rate of 22.5%. The next KC defensive lineman in that category is George Karlaftis at 15.4%.

PFF also notes four key defensive stops for Jones — none of which came on run defense. One area that could use some improvement is his average depth of tackle defending the ground game, which currently sits at a 4.0-yard average. Jones has also missed one tackle and batted down one pass attempt this season.