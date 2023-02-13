Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Super Bowl Pics of Patrick & Sterling [LOOK]

The Kansas City Chiefs came back to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, on Super Bowl Sunday in Arizona. After the game, it was pure jubilation on the field for anyone wearing red.

Among the cutest Kansas City supporters was Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, who his wife Brittany brought down to see daddy during the celebration. Later that night on February 13, she shared five precious photos from their moment together under the confetti on Instagram and Twitter.

“Super Bowl CHAMPS❤️,” Brittany Mahomes voiced in the caption. Here was the fifth photo of Patrick and Sterling, which was not included in the tweet above.

Brittany Mahomes Sends Eagles Packing With 2-Character Tweet After Super Bowl LVII

Brittany Mahomes has been known for live tweeting during big games in years past, but she kept it pretty short and sweet on social media during the 2023 Super Bowl.

“X2,” she voiced after the victory was secured, with two more celebratory messages before that. The first read: “MY BABY DID IT!!!!!” While the second said: “Patrick and his teammates are DAWGSSSS.”

Brittany also posted her Super Bowl outfit during the pregame — an elegant Chiefs-colored blouse and pants combo that appeared to be made of a satin fabric, with a flowy style and curly bangs — as well as a few more tweet reactions throughout.

There wasn’t the same animosity from Chiefs Kingdom against the Philadelphia Eagles as there was versus the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, however, and Brittany kept things very classy too.

Chiefs DB L’Jarius Sneed Does ‘Confetti Angels’ After Super Bowl

Speaking of wholesome moments with the children of this Chiefs roster, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed had one of his own.

The NFL’s official Twitter account shared the video clip of Sneed doing snow angels on the turf with a family member. “Confetti angels! ❤️🎉 ,” they captioned it.

This is the type of stuff you love to see after America’s big game. Sneed finished with seven total tackles and two key pass breakups against the Eagles.

Chiefs DE Frank Clark Has Emotional Moment After Super Bowl

There was at least one more heartfelt moment that has been making the rounds on social media. After the victory, Chiefs veteran defensive end Frank Clark caught up with Peter Schrager and the NFL on Fox crew.

“They call you Mr. February,” Schrager touted. “Another Super Bowl ring for the Kansas City Chiefs, talk about it.”

That’s when Clark broke down in a truly emotionally charged on-field interview.

“I’m just ecstatic, man,” the team leader began, “just overfilled with joy, you know? Had a rough year, man, it’s been rough for me, man. My teammates, they never lost faith in me, man. I’m just thankful — I’m extremely humbled and thankful. I got some of the best teammates in the world, bro.”

Schrager followed up with a question on Clark’s personal loss — the recent death of his father that was caused by a fire.

“It’s a blessing [to be here],” he replied with tears streaming down his face. “I know my pops, my pops [is] smiling, man. I wish he could see it, but I know he’s smiling, man. Been going through a lot the last few days, but it makes sense now. It makes sense.”

Schrager ended the interview there, telling Clark that “it’s all written, [now] go enjoy it.” The “Good Morning Football” analyst was one of the only big names in the media world to publicly pick the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl before the start of the 2022 regular season.