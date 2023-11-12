Tyreek Hill Reveals What Chris Jones Said to Him After Chiefs-Dolphins

Tyreek Hill and Chris Jones have been going at it all offseason, but there was no animosity after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins in Germany according to Hill.

During the November 9 episode of the superstar wide receiver’s podcast, “It Needed To Be Said,” Hill revealed the conversation between him and Jones after the game.

“My boy Chris Jones came up to me after the game and he was like — ‘Our defense fast, ain’t it?’” Hill told co-host Julius Collins. He agreed that it was, giving the Chiefs defense their props for shutting down the Miami offense.

“That’s one thing about me, man,” Hill went on, “I’m gonna talk my trash, but also I’m going to give credit where credit is due. That defense, they fly, they get to the ball — like even on my first screen pass. When I caught that first pass, usually when I catch it, I can make the first guy miss, but I caught it and Willie [Gay] was just shooting quick.”

“They brought they ‘A’ game,” Hill concluded.

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Explains Pregame Trash Talk With Chris Jones, Chiefs

Later, Collins also made sure to help clear up what the pregame trash talk was all about between Hill and the Chiefs.

“The competitiveness is what’s missing [in modern sports],” Collins noted, “and a lot of people take the trash talk [as] a personal shot against them.”

“Please help people understand how we were raised in sports,” Hill’s co-host begged.

The Dolphins star was happy to oblige, explaining that it’s all love between him and his ex-Chiefs teammates, even if it doesn’t always seem like it.

NEW episode is here ❗️❗️ Go to https://t.co/OTXn7EqzZc and use code CHEETAH to get up to a $100 match on your first deposit#ItNeededToBeSaid now dropping episodes every Thursday 🎙️🐆 ft. @cheetah & @AttyJu SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DONT MISS IT!! LINK IN BIO!! pic.twitter.com/9HfUfCUgsF — It Needed To Be Said (@cheetah_podcast) November 11, 2023

“It’s a different time,” Hill began. “It’s a different day and age.”

“I feel like the banter that I had with Pat [Mahomes], the banter I had with Chris Jones this offseason when we were going back and forth with the trash talk, it’s like you said, it’s friendly banter,” he voiced.

Continuing: “The first person that I ran up to before the game was Pat. The first person I ran up to after the game was Chris Jones. And I told him how much I love him. I told him how much I’m proud of him.”

“We came in together as draft buddies and that will never change,” Hill elaborated while talking about Jones. “If I actually had beef with somebody, you would never know about it. I would want to keep all that under the scope, under the radar. That’s between me and you, and I’d want us to handle that like men.”

He also confirmed that all the social media chatter before the game was just “trolling,” as some fans thought it might be.

Keep in mind, Hill did tell reporters that he’d like the Dolphins and Chiefs to become the newest NFL rivalry after Week 9. Obviously, he’s committed to his role as KC antagonist, no matter the outcome.

Tyreek Hill Admits He & Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed Were ‘Going at It’ the Entire Game

There was one other funny note from Hill on the trash talk between the Chiefs and Dolphins.

“You know what’s crazy?” Hill said to Collins. “I was mic’d up that game. If they released my mic’d up when I was talking trash to [L’Jarius] Sneed, people would think that me and him was gonna fight that whole entire game.”

“We was going at it,” the former Chief continued. “We was talking trash the whole game.”

Hill did add that afterward, he and Sneed came together, shook hands and expressed that it’s “all love” between the two teams.

“It always [love],” Hill reiterated, ending with the following message:

“During the game though — in between them whistles, in between them lines… it’s go time. It’s me and you, mano a mano. I’m not going to try and take your head off, I’m not going to try to do anything crazy to get no silly penalties, I’m going to play the game within the rules but the trash talk, the route running, getting open, you lock me up mano a mano, that’s what it’s about. The stage is here.”