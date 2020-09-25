Karl Towns Leaving Timberwolves? Analyst Boldly Claims Why It Could Happen

Will big man, Karl Anthony Towns leave the Minnesota Timberwolves?

According to @SKORNorth, a “really good player that knows KAT really well” told an Agent that Karl-Anthony Towns “is as good as gone” from Minnesota. 👀 (h/t @TheNBACentral) — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 24, 2020

According to a report from SkorNorth’s Darren Wolfson’ on Thursday afternoon, Towns is “as good as gone.”

Per Wolfson: “Really good player that knows KAT really welltold a agent that Karl-Anthony Towns is “as good as gone” from Minnesota.”

The first pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky and the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2016, Towns averaged 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 blocks per game for the T-Wolves this season.

“I like Karl Anthony-Towns versatility,” ex-Lakers point guard, John Celestand, a native of Piscataway, NJ like Towns told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast this summer.

“But I think he’s starting to come into his own. “I like his ability to face up. I like his ability to use both hands. I like his motor. And I like that he doesn’t get rattled. “I’m hoping that Karl Anthony-Towns at some point can get over that hump and is about to have some success in the playoffs, because you don’t want to get saddled with that – kind of what Kyle Lowry went through for a while where people start labeling you as somebody who’s a great player and All-Star, but once the playoffs come you can’t get it done or you can’t get your team over the hump.”

Although the Timberwolves finished this season with a 19-45 record, they do have a dynamic duo with Towns and point guard, D’Angelo Russell.

Russell averaged 21.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contests this season for both the Golden State Warriors and the Timberwolves.

The Wolves own the No. 1 pick in November’s NBA Draft and some think Minnesota could be considering trading the pick to acquire Phoenix Suns rising star, Devin Booker.

“Fingers crossed,” one league fixture told me via text message.

Towns, Russell and Booker have made no secret about it either. In an interview with SLAM Magazine’s Max Resetar, Russell stated that he plans to team up with Towns and Booker at some point during their careers.

“We gotta do this again, when we’re all on the same team,” he said.

“Nah, don’t cut it. “Y’all got it on footage. When we’re all on the same team—I ain’t gonna tell you which team because I don’t know—we’re gonna do this again.”

Will the Timberwolves get the deal moving? “I don’t see why you don’t,” ESPN’s Jay Williams told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“If you have the number one pick, whatever assets you want with the exception of maybe D Lo and KAT?”