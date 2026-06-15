Key Contributor Predicted to Opt Out of Contract with New York Knicks

After winning their first championship in over 50 years, New York Knicks fans are still celebrating, and understandably so.

Ultimately though, the attention is going to have to turn to the offseason and free agency where the Knicks could be in danger of losing some key contributors who contributed to the title run.

The Knicks have several players headed for unrestricted free agency including Mitchell Robinson, Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson. They also have one player, Jose Alvarado, who has a player option in his contract for next season.

Jose Alvarado Predicted to Turn Down Player Option with Knicks in Favor of Free Agency

When it comes to Alvarado specifically, at least one prominent NBA columnist expects him to turn down his $4.5 million player option in favor of free agency.

In a recent article for The Athletic, John Hollinger provided predictions for upcoming notable team and player options, and he predicted that Alvarado will opt of out of his deal in favor of free agency.

“Alvarado is a New Yorker who might give the Knicks a hometown discount, but he also has a $10.5 million BORD$ value and would presumably like to return on a better-paying contract than this one,” Hollinger wrote.

“In fact, part of the reason New Orleans traded him was the presumption that he’d opt out and become a free agent this summer.”

Alvarado was traded to the Knicks from the New Orleans Pelicans in February, and he was quickly able to make his mark on the team as a backcourt depth piece. In 28 regular season appearances for the Knicks, Alvarado averaged 6.6 points, 3.8 assists 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per performance.

This story will be updated.