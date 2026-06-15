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Key Contributor Predicted to Opt Out of Contract with New York Knicks

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Head coach Mike Brown of the New York Knicks in action against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

After winning their first championship in over 50 years, New York Knicks fans are still celebrating, and understandably so.

Ultimately though, the attention is going to have to turn to the offseason and free agency where the Knicks could be in danger of losing some key contributors who contributed to the title run.

The Knicks have several players headed for unrestricted free agency including Mitchell Robinson, Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson. They also have one player, Jose Alvarado, who has a player option in his contract for next season.

Jose Alvarado Predicted to Turn Down Player Option with Knicks in Favor of Free Agency

Jose Alvarado #5 of the New York Knicks reacts after a basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

GettyJose Alvarado #5 of the New York Knicks reacts after a basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

When it comes to Alvarado specifically, at least one prominent NBA columnist expects him to turn down his $4.5 million player option in favor of free agency.

In a recent article for The Athletic, John Hollinger provided predictions for upcoming notable team and player options, and he predicted that Alvarado will opt of out of his deal in favor of free agency.

“Alvarado is a New Yorker who might give the Knicks a hometown discount, but he also has a $10.5 million BORD$ value and would presumably like to return on a better-paying contract than this one,” Hollinger wrote.

“In fact, part of the reason New Orleans traded him was the presumption that he’d opt out and become a free agent this summer.”

Alvarado was traded to the Knicks from the New Orleans Pelicans in February, and he was quickly able to make his mark on the team as a backcourt depth piece. In 28 regular season appearances for the Knicks, Alvarado averaged 6.6 points, 3.8 assists 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per performance.

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Key Contributor Predicted to Opt Out of Contract with New York Knicks

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