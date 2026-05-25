Knicks’ OG Anunoby Shares Honest Reaction to NBA All-Defensive First Team Snub

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is one of the best perimeter defenders in the entire NBA.

However, when the NBA All-Defensive teams were announced for the 2025-26 season, Anunoby found himself on the Second Team, as opposed to the First Team. In the eyes of many, this would be considered a snub.

OG Anunoby Thinks he Should Have Made NBA All-Defensive First Team

When asked about the acknowledgement, Anunoby admitted that, while he’s grateful for the Second Team nod, he thinks he was deserving of First Team.

“It was cool to get the recognition,” Anunoby said. “I feel like I’ve been a great defender for years, so anytime you get recognized by coaches, the media, peers, whatever, it’s really cool. Second Team is cool. I was hoping I got First Team, I thought I should have got First Team, but Second Team is just as good.”

This is the second All-Defensive Second Team selection of Anunoby’s career. He also made it in 2023. He’s never been named to the First Team.

Knicks Think OG Anunoby was ‘Robbed’ of NBA All-Defensive First Team

The guys who share the locker room with Anunoby agree that he was deserving of a spot on the All-Defensive First Team.

After New York’s 121-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, Knicks star center Karl-Anthony Towns said that Anunoby was “robbed” of his proper placement on the All-Defensive pecking order.

“No one wants to ask OG [Anunoby] about Second Team? He’s All-Defense, like, c’mon bro,” Towns said. “He’s one of the best defenders in the world, and he got robbed [of First-Team].”

Knicks head coach Mike Brown echoed that same sentiment when he discussed the topic.

“You guys can all print this. Great players out there, I’m not discounting anybody, but freakin’ OG got robbed. He should’ve been First Team All-Defense,” Brown said. “The versatility that that he brings to this team, we’re a top five defensive team. … The versatility that guy brings to this team is off the charts. And I hope the voters get it right next time around. I’m happy he’s Second-Team, he deserves something, but it was wrong.”

Knicks fans have to hope that Anunoby uses this perceived snub as motivation and comes back as an even more dominant defender next season.