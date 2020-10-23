Kyrie Irving—Kevin Durant—Steve Nash Nets Chemistry Critiqued by Ian Eagle

The Brooklyn Nets suprised many when they hired NBA Hall of Famer, Steve Nash.

In a world where Jason Kidd, Gregg Popovich and others were believed to be candiates, the Nets hired Nash, an eight-time NBA All-Star and a two-time NBA MVP.

On the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show, I discussed the hire with legendary Nets play-by-play man, Ian Eagle of YES Network.

“A couple things surprised me,” he told me.

“One, that it was kept so quiet. You’re a guy that was always in there getting information and sharing information. You understand how all of this works and there’s a cycle of information that goes around the league. We all hear things and then you have to figure out what’s real, what’s not and then there are those like yourself, that can go and report it and they have an audience for it. This thing was not out there at all. So, it certainly shows the way Sean Marks; the GM of the Nets approaches his job; it is very close to the vest, he’s not someone that’s just tossing it out there to a million different people to get a gauge of what they think… he is doing HIS thing and he’s doing it in his way. He’s not worried about the media manipulation of it, so that was the first part that was so surprising. The second part was the actual announcement. I didn’t know that Steve was that serious about being a head coach at this point of his life and the fact that he and Sean had a relationship, the fact that he and Kevin Durant have history, the fact that he brings with him Hall of Fame credentials as a player and I think more importantly than that, is an elite level of communication. Anyone that has spoken to Steve Nash knows that he comes from a very real, organic place. So when you talk to him, you walk away knowing that this guy is the goods. He’s got the goods. So in order to handle everything that’s gonna come with this season 2020-21 with Durant, with Kyrie, with whoever the supporting cast is… you understand and acknowledge that this isn’t just a normal job. The expectations are very high and that’s how Steve went about his career as a player and I think now as a teacher and a coach, they got somebody that can really fit in well and mesh with the personalities that will be in that locker room.”

Steve Nash was the Phoenix Suns’ 15th pick in the 1996 NBA draft out of Santa Clara.

Nash’s connection with Nets star, Kevin Durant was forged during Nash’s stint as a consultant for the Golden State Warriors.

Nash and Kyrie Irving connected during their playing days when Irving was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Nash played for the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively.