Tory Lanez Airs Out Lakers Star JR Smith, Addresses Megan Thee Stallion

Los Angeles Lakers star, JR Smith is the subject of Tory Lanez’s new song, “Sorry But I Had To.”

“ you the last person to talk about shots that hit “ lmao Tory didn’t have to do jr Smith that dirty pic.twitter.com/gxWYa4M8mA — John (@iam_johnw) September 25, 2020

“JR Smith is the pot that piss and you the last cat to talk about some shots that hit. Cuz your performance riding benches ni**a. I’m from the trenches ni**a you the type to buy an 80 inch and you still can’t put an inch in her.”

How did we get here?

Tory Lanez was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon after shooting his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion in her foot.

Lanez has not been charged in connection with the alleged shooting and had been silent on the matter until Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Lanez took to Twitter and stated: “To my fans, I’m sorry for my silence. But respectfully, I got time today. 9 PM PST.”

Lanez never appeared on social media, but instead released his latest project “DAYSTAR.”

“There is a time to stay silent,” Lanez said in an Instagram post. “And a time to speak. I said all I could say on this.”

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has been vocal about the shooting. “You shot me,” she said via Instagram Live this summer.

“And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

That’s when JR Smith gave his take on the matter via Instagram story. “This clown shoots a female and ya’ll listening to his music,” wrote Smith.

“TF Tory Lanez. You a straight clown. Facts. And tell whoeer to hit my line. It’s whatever.”

Lanez’s timing for the release of his album couldn’t come at more of an interesting time. Just this week, a Kentucky grand jury declined to charge any police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor. They did however, indict one officer for endangering neighbors during the raid.

“It’s a tragedy,” Lakers All Star, LeBron James said following Los Angeles’ 114-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA’s Western Conference Finals.

“Spread love, not hate.”

“A federal investigation remains ongoing,” Democratic Presidental candidate, Joe Biden said in a released statement.

“But we do not need to wait for the final judgment of that investigation to do more to deliver justice for Breonna.”