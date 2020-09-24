Tory Lanez Breaks Silence on Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Internet Erupts

Rumors have swirled that R&B singer, Tory Lanez shot his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion in her foot.

Lanez has been silent until today. He took to Twitter today to inform his followers that he will address rumors.

“To my fans, I’m sorry for my silence,” Lanez tweeted.

“But respectfully, I got time today. 9 PM PST.”

Many weighed in on it.

Megan Thee Stallion has been vocal about the shooting.“You shot me,” she said via Instagram Live.

“And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

Lanez was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon, but has not charged in the connection with the alleged shooting.

In an interview with Dallas, Texas scribe, Landon Buford, Tory Lanez’s bodyguard, Zyir Brown admitted to taking a possession of a concealed weapon charge for Lanez in March 2016 when the singer and his entourage were pulled over by police in New York City. “The cops put me in the squad car and said: ‘Listen, we know this is not your gun. We know that is that rapper’s gun. If you tell us that this is that rapper’s gun, we will let you go right now,” recounted Brown.

“I looked at the cop in the eyes and said, Suck my d***. That is what I told him on my momma. He was like, ‘are you serious?’ Then the cop started getting mad and said there is no gun policy in New York City. I said, ‘bro, stop talking to be me, bro, and take me to where you have to. Tory and everybody else is handcuffed on the side of the curb. I’m in the squad car and I looked at Tory dead in his face and gave him that look like bro, you know what time it is. I’m taking this for you, bro; you need to make it happen. I’m not physically not saying this, but I am looking at him in his eyes.”

In an Intagram Live interview with Complex, Rapper, TI, said he advised Lanez on the matter. “I spoke to him and he said the shit didn’t happen like that,” he said.

“I said, ‘Well, you need to be saying something, bruh. How did it happen?’ And he said he couldn’t say nothing about how it did actually happen. I told him I understood that. I said, ‘Man, you can’t expect nobody to ignore the facts that are being presented if you don’t have any other conclusive facts that can overturn these. You got to say something, bruh.’ If you ain’t going to say nothing, you can’t expect nobody else to. I ain’t about to just shut up when you got facts out here that say it’s a woman been shot at the hands of another Black man within the culture. We’ve got to speak out on that. We’re the fuck n***as if we don’t.”

In the wake of the death of Breonna Taylor, many entertainers and athletes are speaking up about the mistreatment of African American women.

The Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell has been vocal. “I just wanted to write this small piece to just say Breonna, I’m sorry that the justice system has failed you,” Mitchell wrote on social media.

“We haven’t and will not forget your name!”

The most disrespected person on Earth is the Black woman,” Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James tweeted yesterday.

“I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more! Love to you Queens all over this country and beyond!”

“I feel like Black women are the most attacked, least protected, least defended, most vulnerable, and most exposed species on this Earth,” TI said on IG Live.

“I don’t know what the fuck happened. I know what she says happened, but I don’t know why it happened. But I know if it did happen, that’s everybody’s responsibility to make sure that this young lady feels supported and that she knows that the community and the culture is behind her. I think that’s important. I think that’s all of our obligation and responsibilities, not even as artists, or as rappers, or as executives in this business, but as men, as a Black man. We can’t allow nobody, myself included, to be out here goddamn letting off shots at women in bikinis. Now, I just have a problem with that.”