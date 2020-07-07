Former All-Pro WR Says He Has Raiders Tryout, Calls out Amik Robertson

Chad Johnson has been out of the NFL for eight years, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been staying in shape. At 42 years old, the former All-Pro wide receiver looks as good as he ever did. In fact, he’s been seen working out with a number of current NFL players.

Apparently these workouts have Johnson feeling bold and he specifically singled out the Las Vegas Raiders as a team he’s planning on trying out with.

Getting ready for a workout with the @Raiders 🏈 pic.twitter.com/0Jrs1uoFNP — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 7, 2020

Johnson has spent time working out with Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen, so maybe that’s where he got the helmet. Johnson better be careful with the jokes because Jon Gruden has a long history of signing aging wide receivers. Perhaps he sees this and makes a call to the wide receiver. It probably won’t happen, but there’s no player who would fit in better in Las Vegas than the man formerly known has Ochocinco.

Johnson Calls out Amik Robertson

Johnson wasn’t done with the Raiders chatter as he also called out rookie cornerback Amik Robertson.

@_YoungTruth7 Get ready, cause I’m coming back, see you in camp‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 7, 2020

It didn’t take long for Robertson to respond to Johnson.

I’m Crafting As We Speak. See you soon goat! 🤜🏾🤛🏾 https://t.co/kkQBwTImd9 — Amik Robertson (@_YoungTruth7) July 7, 2020

Though Robertson has yet to play an NFL game, he’s got loads of swagger. Seeing Johnson and him battle would certainly be a lot of fun to watch. While Johnson isn’t about to get signed by the Raiders, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him pop up at the team’s training camp. For the first time in a while, the silver and black have a promising wide receiver corps and there probably isn’t any room for a player like Johnson.

Follow the Heavy on Las Vegas Raiders Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Hunter Renfrow in for a Big Year

Heading into the season, Henry Ruggs will probably get most of the hype out of the Raiders’ wide receivers. However, he might not be the guy to put up the most touchdowns. Former NFL quarterback David Carr predicted Hunter Renfrow to lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns.

“It’s not always the number one guy,” Carr said on the NFL Network. “Kenny Golladay was it last year. Cooper Kupp, Mark Andrews, and DeVante Parker were the top four guys. I’m looking at a guy that’s going to be a 1-A, or a slot guy that’s going to get a lot of touches. Hunter Renfrow.”

"He's gonna get a ton of touches."@renfrowhunter is fully turning heads. (@nflnetwork) pic.twitter.com/ImQJd711te — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 7, 2020

He went on to credit the Raiders’ added weapons as a reason why Renfrow could blow up this season.

“You’ve got [Henry] Ruggs, you’ve got Tyrell Williams, you’ve got Darren Waller in Las Vegas,” Carr said. “And Hunter Renfrow is going to be that guy that gets the ball, gets the matchups down in the red zone, he’s going to get a ton of touches, and I know because I have an inside source there. Loves the guy, he’s going to get a lot of opportunities.”

Renfrow proved to be a very effective receiver in the slot last season and should be even better this season. He showed off excellent hands and big-play ability in 2019. Renfrow could be headed for stardom in 2020.

READ NEXT: Raiders Defender Has Perfect Reaction to Patrick Mahomes’ New Contract

