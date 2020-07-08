Chad Johnson Has Hilarious Reaction to Raiders Denying Tryout Talk

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson turned some heads recently when he posted a picture of himself in a Las Vegas Raiders helmet and suggested he had a workout with the team. While it seemed like a joke at the time, Mark Anderson of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reached out to the team and they denied that Johnson was coming in for a workout.

Never one to stay quiet, the former All-Pro had a hilarious response to the Raiders claiming he wasn’t coming in for a workout.

Of course he didn’t know, i just informed them I’m showing up to camp on my own…. https://t.co/uDPo1B7nHJ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 7, 2020

It looks Johnson won’t take no for an answer and the Raiders better prepare for his arrival. He’s already issued a challenge to rookie Amik Robertson and he’s been seen working out with Trayvon Mullen. Though he’s been out of the league for a very long time, he’s been staying in shape. Obviously, he’s probably mostly joking and would have a very little shot of making the team if he wasn’t. That said, Jon Gruden does have a track record of liking again receivers.

Raiders Will Have to Make Tough Cuts at WR

As was the case last year, the Raiders are heading into training camp with a promising group of wide receivers. Unfortunately, injuries and drama derailed any success the team could’ve had at the position, but things are looking up now. Tyrell Williams is healthy now and is a lock to make the team. First-round pick Henry Ruggs and third-round pick Bryan Edwards will also be on the roster after cuts. Hunter Renfrow was the team’s most reliable wide receiver towards the end of the year and there’s no doubt they have big plans for him.

Other than those four players, it’s anybody’s guess who they might decide to keep. Last year, they only kept six wide receivers to start the season. That means a couple of returning guys could get the ax.

Which WRs Are on the Roster Bubble?

The Raiders only signed one wide receiver this offseason in Nelson Agholor. While he disappointed in Philadelphia, the former first-round pick does have the talent and has a really good shot to make the team. If he makes it, that likely only leaves one spot left on the roster.

That means there would be a battle between Zay Jones, Keelan Doss, Marcell Ateman, Rico Gafford, Siaosi Mariner, De’Mornay Pierson-El and Anthony Ratliff-Williams. As of right now, it seems like Jones would probably have the best shot to make the roster out of all the other guys. He’s been working really hard with quarterback Derek Carr all offseason. Thanks to that, he’s going to have an advantage over a lot of guys in training camp. Also, every other guy was an undrafted free agent, outside of Ateman, who was a seventh-round pick.

Jones was a second-round pick in 2017 and the Raiders traded a fifth-round pick to acquire him, so this a level of investment in him. Doss looked great last preseason so he could get another crack at the roster, but he was irrelevant for most of the regular season. Jones will likely get the roster spot but there will be at least two or three of these guys who get another shot on the practice squad.

