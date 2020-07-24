Raiders Show off Nearly Completed Nevada Headquarters [LOOK]

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ new headquarters is starting to finish up construction just in time for training camp. The impressive silver and black structure has come a very long way in just a matter of months and there’s no doubt which team calls it home. The Raiders clearly spared no expense making the headquarters in Henderson, Nevada state of the art.

The team decided to show off all of the impressive things they’ve built.

The Raiders also released over 30 mores photos that you can view here.

General Manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden have been working at the new facility for a few weeks now and there’s no doubt it’s a major upgrade over what they had before.

Raiders Report to Training Camp Soon

On Thursday, the Raiders had Derek Carr and the other quarterbacks report to training camp and take their COVID-19 tests. Every player is going to be subject to testing quite a bit throughout training camp and the regular season. While there was some uncertainty surrounding the start of training camp, there appears to be more clarity. The NFLPA and the NFL have come to an agreement on how to handle the pandemic and training camp will start on time, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

With that news coming through, the Raiders should have the rest of their roster reporting for training camp this upcoming Tuesday. Due to the amount of testing that will need to take place before players can hit the field, it might still take some time for practice to start. Many players for the Raiders have been meeting up to hold private practices so a lot of them should be in decent shape.

Mark Davis Won’t Go to Game Without Fans

Unfortunately for fans looking to attend games for the first NFL season in Las Vegas, it seems like there’s a real shot that fans won’t be able to go to live games this season. A lot is up in the air right now, but Raiders owner Mark Davis made it clear that he doesn’t feel right going to games without fans.

“I won’t go if the fans can’t go, and the way it looks right now there won’t be any fans at our games,” Davis said, via The Athletic.”

He also doesn’t think it’s right for only some fans to go while other fans who already bought tickets have to miss out.

“It’s all or none for me,” Davis said. “Either all the fans are going to be in there or none.”

“I can’t tell one fan that they can’t go to the inaugural opening game in a stadium that they helped to build through their PSLs,” Davis added. “I won’t tell them that they can’t go but the rest of these guys can … and oh, by the way, don’t worry about it because we’ll be able to advertise on your seats.”

Davis was the only owner to vote against the idea of putting tarps with advertisements over vacant seats. He clearly feels very strongly about letting fans come to games, but it simply just might not be safe yet. A lot can happen between now and September so Davis will have to play a game of wait and see.

