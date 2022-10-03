Raiders’ Amik Robertson Reveals Strong Words for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Things got off to a rocky start for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 as the Denver Broncos got off to a quick 7-3 lead in the first quarter. A Broncos offense that has looked anemic this season was moving the ball consistently on the defense. One of the first highlights of the game was when Russell Wilson dropped a 32-yard deep ball to Jerry Jeudy over Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson, who tripped on the play.

After the play, Jeudy mocked the 5-foot-8 cornerback for his short stature. That turned out to be a significant mistake for the young wide receiver. Something awoke in the former fourth-round pick and he put together his most impressive game as a pro. Robertson knows Jeudy as they were both a part of the 2020 NFL Draft class. The cornerback revealed the words he had for Jeudy after the play where he was mocked.

“We kinda know each other. He made a helluva play, but I told him he gotta do it again,” Robertson said after the game, via Hondo Carpenter of Sports Illustrated. “At the end of the day, if you beat me, you gotta do it again, and I don’t think you’re gonna do it again.”

Soon after Jeudy mocked him, Robertson recovered a fumble and took it 68 yards for a touchdown. It was the first defensive touchdown for the Raiders since 2019. Robertson has been a player the team has been high on since he came into the league but has struggled to put things together on the field. Jeudy awoke a beast in him and he’ll be a player to watch for the Raiders going forward.

Josh McDaniels Praises Robertson

Though the Raiders brought in a completely new coaching staff this offseason, Robertson was able to win them over and beat out some veterans to make the active roster. He’s struggled at times but Sunday validated why the team kept him. Head coach Josh McDaniels has been impressed with Robertson and was thrilled to see him finally have a big game.

“Amik’s a football player,” McDaniels said Sunday. “Any challenge that Amik gets, he kind of rises to the occasion. I think just from his stature, he’s always kind of had it against him that maybe he’s too this, too that. Amik’s tough, Amik’s fast. He’ll hit you. He had a couple of big hits today. I thought he really rose up and tried to play his best football after that. I thought he was going to go down about two or three different times after he got the ball out on the fumble. I mean, he did a great job of running with the ball.

“He’s a tough guy. I’m really happy we have him on our team. He plays a lot of different roles, and he’s growing and getting better.”

Derek Carr Sounds off on Robertson

When the Raiders drafted Robertson in 2020, he was considered one of the steals of the draft. Bleacher Report even predicted that he could be a Pro Bowler one day. He hasn’t reached those levels yet but he’s clearly improving. Even quarterback Derek Carr has taken notice.

“Amik kept doing his job,” Carr said after the game. “He just kept competing. I’ve always loved him. He’s the guy that we say is always constantly trending upward. We always say that about him, just his personality. He did some good fighting off some blocks on some bubble screens and making tackles. I could tell it made him mad when he did it. And he’s like, ‘Alright, we’re going to keep playing.’ It was good to see him compete that way, especially with all the injuries we got going on in the secondary. I was happy for him because he’s such a good kid.”