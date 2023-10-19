Caleb Williams Raises Raiders Fans Eyebrows With Social Media Activity

USC quarterback Caleb Williams appears to be the next big thing headed for the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-3 right now and may have already won too many games to have a chance at landing him with the No. 1 pick.

However, fans can cling to the idea that Williams wants to be a Raider. MLFootball on X noted that the quarterback reposted a quote from wide receiver Davnate Adams on October 18 and that he’s, “a fan of the Raiders.”

Caleb Williams, a fan of the #Raiders and MLFootball pic.twitter.com/5kBea0LyAf — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 19, 2023

It’s also worth noting that he liked an X post of Raiders owner Mark Davis holding up the WNBA Championship trophy that was just won by his Las Vegas Aces. This led many fans to speculate that he may in fact want to force his way to the Raiders.

There’s only been a handful of times where big-name prospects refused to play for the team that drafted them with the No. 1 pick – most notably John Elway and Eli Manning. The Raiders were the beneficiary of one of the players who refused to play for the team that drafted them when running back Bo Jackson decided to play baseball instead of playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1986.

Before Raiders fans get too excited, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where Williams is willing to take that much of a stand to play in Las Vegas. That said, returning to college for another year could always be on the table.

Caleb Williams Has Shown Las Vegas Raiders Interest in the Past

There’s a good chance that Caleb Williams reposted Davante Adams’ quote because he agreed with what the wide receiver is saying or he’s just a fan of the player. However, there’s been some smoke regarding Williams’ potential interest in Las Vegas.

He previously listed the Raiders as one of the teams he’d like to play for.

“I like to be around younger coaches,” Williams said in a February 21 interview with People’s Lanae Brody. “I’d probably go to the Dolphins. I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn’t bad. That’s probably my No. 1 spot.”

“San Fran, Raiders or Falcons. I’d play anywhere,” Williams added.

The Dolphins are one of the top teams in the NFL right now and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passing yards (1,876) and passing touchdowns (14). They won’t be an option for Williams. The San Francisco 49ers are also another top team and Brock Purdy has played well this season.

That means the Atlanta Falcons are the only realistic competition for the Raiders in terms of teams the quarterback would want to play for.

It’s also worth noting that Williams took a trip to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas back in July.

Future Raiders QB checking out the stadium he's going to play in pic.twitter.com/2gXW6r9bo8 — Łunaticø (@LakeShow4Life9) July 23, 2023

How Could Las Vegas Raiders Get Caleb Williams?

If the Raiders hope to get the No. 1 pick to draft Caleb Williams, they’d at least have to lose the rest of their games and that may not be enough as there are nine teams that have won fewer games so far. The Chicago Bears are in the driver’s seat when it comes to Williams. They own the Carolina Panthers‘ pick, which is currently the top pick next year.

The Bears also currently hold the No. 2 pick. If that holds, the Raiders would need to hope that Justin Fields start playing like a franchise quarterback and Chicago decides to trade down. It would take a massive haul to get the No. 1 pick this year but could be worth it if the Raiders believe that Williams could be the franchise quarterback for the next decade.