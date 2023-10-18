$32 Million Star Doesn’t Want to Be on Raiders Anymore, per Insider

With the Las Vegas Raiders on a two-game winning streak and a matchup against a 1-5 Chicago Bears team on the docket, the team could look to make some moves at the trade deadline. One notable move could involve wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Raiders and Renfrow may have a mutual interest in getting him off the team by the trade deadline.

“I can tell you the Raiders want to trade Hunter Renfrow,” Schultz said during an October 17 live stream.

“I don’t think Hunter Renfrow wants to be there either. The problem is [that] he makes a lot of money … Really it comes down to finding a home for him and actually having a team absorb that salary. I don’t know if the Raiders would take some of that salary themselves, but as things stand right now, the reason Hunter Renfrow hasn’t traded isn’t because teams don’t want him … the problem is finding a team that’s willing to absorb that contract.”

Renfrow signed a two-year, $32 million contract extension with the Raiders last year and is in the first year of that deal. This season, he has just six catches for 59 yards in six games. If the Raiders hope to be able to trade him, he should be more involved in the offense so that teams can see he’s worth trading for.

Las Vegas Raiders Expected to Be Buyers at Trade Deadline

If the Raiders lost their last two games and fell to 1-5, it’s most likely they would’ve been sellers at the trade deadline. However, at 3-3, they are in second place in the AFC West and squarely in the mix for one of the Wild Card playoff spots.

According to Jordan Schultz’s live stream, the Raiders are expected to be buyers at the trade deadline. With rookie Tyree Wilson struggling and Chandler Jones no longer on the roster, expect them to be keeping an eye on pass rushers. The Raiders have also been dealing with injuries at cornerback and could see if there are some good options available.

Teams don’t give up offensive linemen often but the Raiders could use another guard if there’s a good one available.

Players Las Vegas Raiders Could Target at Trade Deadline

If the Raiders make a big trade, this seems like a good year to find a pass rusher. Brian Burns is in the final year of his contract and the Carolina Panthers are the only winless team in the NFL with an 0-6 record. Burns has made back-to-back Pro Bowls and is just 25 years old. He’d be a massive addition to pairing with Maxx Crosby but would likely cost a first-round pick.

Are the Raiders willing to use another first-round pick to add a pass rusher? That may be too steep of a price to pay. The Panthers need wide receiver help so perhaps sending them Hunter Renfrow and a couple of second-round picks may be appealing.

If the Raiders don’t want to spend too much, New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams should be on their radar. He’s familiar with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s system and could play on the inside and the outside. He’d be a logical addition to the team and likely wouldn’t cost more than a third or fourth-round pick in a trade.