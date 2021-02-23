Raiders, Derek Carr Send Messages to Tiger Woods After Accident

The sports world got hit with some terrifying news on Tuesday morning. Golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car accident in Los Angeles, California, according to TMZ. He was taken to the hospital but recent reports have indicated that Woods should be okay.

The Cypress, California native is a noted fan of the Las Vegas Raiders and has attended multiple games over the years. The team and players made sure to reach out to Woods after they heard the news.

Our Thoughts Are With You, @TigerWoods. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 23, 2021

Praying for you @TigerWoods — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) February 23, 2021

Thankfully, it sounds like Woods will be okay.

Woods Is a Cherished Member of Raider Nation

Woods grew up near Los Angeles when the Raiders were still playing at LA Memorial Coliseum. Even after they moved, he remained a big fan of the team.

He’s such a big fan that he even had a pool table with the Raiders logo on it.

New cloth for the pool table. pic.twitter.com/ARcsiGNmuH — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 21, 2017

It hasn’t been easy to stick with the Raiders over the last two decades. They’ve only been to the playoffs once since 2002. Despite that fact, Woods has remained a loyal fan and it’s clear that he has major respect in the fan base. He hasn’t had a chance to go to a game at Allegiant Stadium quite yet but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them there as soon as fans are allowed to attend games.

Woods Suffered ‘Non-Life Threatening Injuries’

According to E! News, the police informed them that Woods suffered “non-life threatening” injuries. The police also don’t believe that alcohol played a role in the crash. The crash was bad enough to where the authorities had to use the jaws of life to get the golf legend out of his vehicle. Fortunately, it appears that he should make a full recovery.

Woods Once Said He Was ‘Heartbroken’ About Injury to Derek Carr

Woods is a true Raiders fan so he’s been there for some of the good and a lot of the bad. One of the lowest points for the team came during the 2016 season. The team was in the midst of their first winning season since 2002 and looked like legit Super Bowl contenders. Derek Carr was having an amazing season and even received MVP votes. However, the season took a devastating turn when Carr suffered a season-ending injury late in the year. Woods wrote about how he felt about that injury back in 2017.

“Finally, I am heartbroken about the injury to Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was having an MVP season,” he wrote. “Typical football, next man up. You’re one play away from having a devastating injury, and that’s just the way it is. Hopefully, guys will rally and take it as far as they can. I’ll be pulling for them in the playoffs.”

Anybody who was a Raiders fan during that time was devastated and Woods was no exception. The team got blown out in the first round of the playoffs against the Houston Texans and haven’t been back since.

