Recently Released Raiders WR Reportedly Lands With NFC Team

The first big move the Las Vegas Raiders made this offseason was the decision to release Tyrell Williams. There was a time when he was expected to be a stud for the team, but injuries hampered his time. Despite being plagued by injuries over the last two seasons, he’s still a very talented player.

Williams is going to get a chance to reboot his career with the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Raiders' WR Tyrell Williams reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $6.2 million with the Detroit Lions, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2021

A one-year incentive-laden deal is a smart move for Williams. When he was healthy, he was a solid player. He even eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in 2016. For the Lions, it’s also a smart move. They could lose both Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones in free agency this offseason. Williams probably isn’t as good as either of those guys but he’s capable of being a really good No. 2.

The biggest question will be whether or not he can stay healthy. He was banged up for most of the 2019 season. He was able to play in 14 games but was clearly not 100% for most of them. He didn’t play a single game in 2020 due to a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Raiders Elite WR Corps Never Materialized

Williams was supposed to be one half of an exciting wide receiver duo with Antonio Brown heading into the 2019 season. The Raiders had to be feeling really good about the position group back then. What a difference a couple of years make.

Brown never ended up playing a game in the silver and black while Williams never developed into the No. 1 wide receiver the team was hoping he would become. It’s very interesting to think about how the Raiders would look right now if Brown kept his head on straight and Williams was healthy. The team wouldn’t have needed to use two key draft picks on wide receivers in last year’s draft. Those picks could’ve been used to address the defense. The Raiders’ offense featuring Darren Waller, Brown and a healthy Williams would’ve been one of the best in the NFL and the team likely would’ve been in the playoffs the last two seasons. Oh, what could’ve been.

Will Raiders Try to Replace Williams?

The Raiders could’ve cut Williams last offseason without having any dead money left over. They decided to stick with him because they saw him as a starting wide receiver. That was clearly a bad call.

Heading into 2021, the Raiders still don’t have a set wide receiver corps. Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards could be stars but they didn’t show enough during their rookie seasons for the team to have confidence in them. Nelson Agholor was a revelation for Las Vegas last season but he’s a free agent. There’s no guarantee he’ll want to return to the team. If the Raiders lose Williams and Agholor in the same offseason, wide receiver could be a need once again.

Jon Gruden wants to have an elite wide receiver corps. He’s made some serious mistakes along the way. Perhaps he unloads a ton of money this offseason to add a top wide receiver like Chris Godwin or Allen Robinson.

