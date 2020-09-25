LeBron James—Anthony Davis Chemistry Gets Rave Review from Lakers Rival

A running joke that I’ve had with Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis this season is how he assessed the chemistry with he and LeBron James this season.

In fact, he likened their chemisty in the Lakers’ pick and role to a popular sandwich.

“I didn’t think we were going to be able to connect as fast,” Davis told me of he and James back in November.

“Just because of the fact, he had a lot of stuff going on in the summer with Space Jam. So we didn’t get a lot of time to work out together. And then we had a short training camp, had to go to China and all of that stuff. So, I’m surprised that he had a little connection right now.” He [LeBron James] made a joke [and said]: ‘We’re not peanut butter and jelly right now, we’re like peanut butter and bananas.’ So we’re getting there. We’re constantly getting there game by game.”

Indeed they have.

The Lakers are in the Western Conference Finals where they hold a 2-1 lead on the Denver Nuggets.

Before the coronavirus shut down NBA play, I asked Davis if the Lakers were still a peanut butter and banana sandwich.

“We’re still there,” AD told me.

“We’re still peanut butter and banana.”

“I’d say they’re a lightly layered peanut butter and jelly sandwich,” Lakers guard, Danny Green told me.

“I’ve never had peanut butter and banana fortunately,” joked Brooklyn Nets guard Jamal Crawford.

“I guess what he’s saying is that they’re broke and they have room to improve and get better.”

The Lakers have a chance to make it to the NBA Finals and most odds have favored the purple and gold to win it all.

It depends heavily on James and Davis.

Million Dollar Question: Are they a peanut putter and jelly sandwich yet?

“You couldn’t tell me that they weren’t that by game three,” Utah Jazz point guard, Emmanuel Mudiay told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“It’s funny because LeBron would be all the way past halfcourt and AD just posts. He literally just throws it across the court to AD posting up or AD spinning off for a lob. Their chemistry — it seems like that they’ve been playing together for a while and I think what LeBron has done for AD too is which I know AD wants himself is the drive to win more so than anything. AD was 1st Team All-Defense this year. That’s big. He’s always played defense but like, it was another level this year and their whole team has been playing some really good defense this year. And I think Dwight [Howard] doesn’t get the credit that he should get too. Obviously, he’s not the Dwight that’s scoring 30 for the Magic, but it’s his presence is huge out there man. The fact that he can Jokic the way that he can, I’m not saying he’s shutting down Jokic because he’s going to get his… but he’s making it tough on him too.”