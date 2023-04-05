Anthony Davis Sounds Off on Austin Reaves After Lakers Beat Jazz

At the beginning of the season, it looked as though the Los Angeles Lakers were headed for another season of subpar play. However, after some big-time trade deadline moves, they have put themselves into a position to earn a playoff spot.

With their Tuesday night win over the Utah Jazz, the Lakers climbed into the sixth seed in the West. After the game, Anthony Davis spoke about Austin Reaves’ recent stretch of play, as the Lakers guard has turned things up a notch in recent weeks.

“He’s doing everything we need him to do on both ends of the floor,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “A couple charges tonight. Big shots. Threes. Everything. So, he’s been playing phenomenal for us, and we’re going to continue to need that in the final three games that we have. He’s just dialed in right now. He’s locked in on what we’re doing. He knows what we need from him. Not scared to take big shots. Not afraid of the moment. And it shows.”

Reaves played a huge role for the Lakers in their win over the Jazz on Tuesday night. He finished the game with 28 points, three rebounds, and six assists on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for Davis, he also put up some solid stats against Utah. The big man ended the night with 21 points, 14 rebounds, six assistxs, two steals, and two blocks on 7-of-16 shooting from the field.

LeBron James Sounds Off on Anthony Davis

Meanwhile, Lakers star LeBron James also had something to say about Davis. He spoke about how LA adjusted when the Jazz started to double-team the big man in the second half.

“Well, in the second half, they were definitely not trying to let AD play,” James said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You can see they were doubling him on every catch, so we had to be ready on a perimeter to make plays. But AD was still being aggressive. But in overtime, even though they started overtime with a three-point play, it’s all about just keeping your composure and knowing that five minutes is an eternity. So, for me, I just try to slow the game down in those moments, which I was able to do.”

Darvin Ham Shows Love to Rui Hachimura

In addition, head coach Darvin Ham showed some love to the team’s role players after the game. This included Rui Hachimura, who played a crucial role for LA off the pine against Utah.

“It’s always good when you have multiple sources of offensive production,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Whether it’s Dennis [Schroder] getting downhill, Austin doing what he’s doing, and AD [Davis]. Even Rui. Rui has great segments out there when he puts us on his back for four, five, or seven possessions and gets stuff done for us. Everybody’s just chipping in and moving the ball, and everybody’s participating. Not just with scoring but just doing their part in terms of running to the correct spacing and playing with a purpose, screening with a purpose, cutting with a purpose, and just being ready to make a quick decision once the ball is swung to them.”