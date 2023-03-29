LeBron James Issues NSFW Statement on Anthony Davis After Lakers Beat Bulls

As the regular season nears its end, the Los Angeles Lakers need to be at the top of their game. They struggled mightily early in the season, but some solid trade deadline moves have helped improve their roster. And now, they have a real chance at making some noise in the postseason.

On Wednesday night, they made some progress, taking down the Chicago Bulls and avenging their loss to the same team on Sunday afternoon. After the game, LeBron James spoke about Anthony Davis’ dominant performance, noting that he sometimes has to “kick him in the a**.”

“He always plays like that,” James said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I just got to kick him in the a** every now and then. But he always plays like that, so I never worry about him.”

Davis played extremely well against the Bulls on Wednesday night. He finished the game with 38 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks on 13-of-20 shooting from the floor and 1-of-1 shooting from behind the three-point line.

James also had some more kind words for Davis post-game.

“He’s one of the most dynamic players that we have in our league, especially when he’s shooting the ball like that,” James said. “Especially from the perimeter. He was able to knock down to three, too, to kind of open up the space. It just makes him even more unguardable. And then it just helps the rest of the team. And for us, as the supporting cast, we just try to do our part. Try to find him. Early and often. Late and often. Go from there.”’

Anthony Davis Sounds Off on Patrick Beverley

During the game against Chicago, Austin Reaves did the “too small” gesture toward Patrick Beverley, as the former Lakers guard did the same thing to James in their Sunday afternoon game against one another.

After the game, Davis spoke about the incident, showing love to both Beverley and Reaves in the process.

“Yes, for sure. The crowd was into it, too. Having Pat Bev on here was obviously awesome,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “That’s what he do. He was talking [on] Sunday, and we came out and made sure that he don’t talk tonight. But it’s all love when we battling. Him awesome, obviously, have a great relationship. So, it was funny. He did it to Bron, and so Austin got some good back for Bron. So, we love to see it.”

Darvin Ham Issues Statement on Malik Beasley

Meanwhile, Malik Beasley has been struggling with his shot lately, and that trend continued on Wednesday against Chicago. Head coach Darvin Ham sent a message on Beasley after the game.

“I don’t know if he’s lost confidence. He’s probably a little frustrated,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Again, I’m behind him 1,000%. And he’s going to continue to get his minutes. And we just got to continue to set great screens for him. Encourage him to continue to shoot the ball and to continue to compete defensively. There’s no magic pill. He’s just got to keep playing ball. Every night’s not going to be your night. In an 82-game season, you’re going to struggle. Have nights where you struggle. Same goes with Bron, AD, Austin, D-Lo [D’Angelo Russell], Dennis [Schroder]. Nobody. Nobody is 82-0 in terms of outstanding performances. So, you just got to continue to encourage him to do what he does, and I’m sure he’ll do that.”