Lakers’ LeBron James Shuts Down New Report

Bronny James will be able to take the same path to the NBA as his father. LeBron James was able to go straight from high school to the NBA and was the No. 1 overall pick. Bronny is going to have to play at least one season in college before he can enter the draft. Though he’s not the same level of prospect as the Los Angeles Lakers star, he should get plenty of offers from colleges due to his name.

A recent report from On3 suggested that Oregon University was the front-runner to get a commitment from the young star. However, they may not actually be true. According to LeBron himself, Bronny has yet to have a visit with any schools and isn’t close to making a decision.

He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him. #JamesGang👑 https://t.co/BBciKxl7m8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 17, 2022

LeBron would know where his son’s head is at so it’s notable that he would shut down this rumor. This isn’t to say that Oregon is out of the running but it sounds like there will be a lot more to the process when it comes to Bronny’s decision.

Bronny Entering Senior Season

LeBron has talked about playing with his son in the NBA and that’s starting to become a reality. Bronny is about to start his senior season at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles. That means he could just be two years away from entering the NBA draft.

While Bronny hasn’t made a decision yet, Oregon does make a lot of sense. The college has close ties to Nike and so does LeBron. However, the Lakers star isn’t likely to dictate where his son goes to college. It’s a decision that will mostly be left up to him. He could decide to stay closer to home and play for USC or UCLA. He could also want to go to a powerhouse basketball school like Duke or North Carolina. It’s a big decision to make and the James family appears to be taking their time.

Can Bronny Get to the Lakers?

Bronny’s father is arguably the greatest player in NBA history but they are very different players. He’s only 6-foot-3 compared to LeBron’s 6-foot-9. He’s not going to impose his will with superior athleticism and size. He’s more of a playmaking guard. LeBron has always played like a guard but it’s been easy for him to attack the basket due to his size.

It remains to be seen how teams feel about Bronny but he’s not going to be the No. 1 overall pick like his father was. This could actually be good news for LeBron. If Bronny isn’t a sought-after, can’t-miss prospect, the Lakers might have a chance to land him. LeBron has spoken ad nauseam about playing with his son. It would be perfect for him if he could play with Bronny without having to leave Los Angeles. Now, there could be teams out there who will draft Bronny knowing that it means they’ll get LeBron but it might not be worth it considering the future Hall of Famer will be almost 40 by the time his son is eligible for the draft.

