LeBron James Demands Justice for the Murder of His ‘Brother’s Sister’

In the midst of the nation-wide unrest leading up to Election Day, LeBron James‘ “brother’s sister,” Ericka Weems, was found murdered in Akron, Ohio on November 2. She was 37.

On November 4, James tweeted, “AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems.”

Weems, a graduate of Ohio State University, was found dead in her home on Hardesty Boulevard, as reported by News 5. The Summit County Medical Examiner ruled Weems death a homicide. She died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Weems’ Family Is Completely Devastated: ‘She Loved & Cared About Everybody’

Members of Weems’ family found her body at around 3 p.m. on Monday, according to News 5, after concern of her whereabouts. Darrell Williams, her father, said that the last time he saw his daughter was at his home on Saturday evening.

“She left me about 9 o’clock. I told her to call me when she got home, and she never called. I called her all day Sunday. No answer,” he said. On Monday, Weems was scheduled to babysit for a friend, but she didn’t show. The friend called Weems’s sister, Shermaine Weems-Reed, and together they went to Weems home where they found her dead in the upstairs bedroom.

“They just stripped our whole world in the blink of an eye,” said Shermaine Weems-Reed. Her brother, Brandon Weems said, “She just loved and cared about everybody. She had the biggest heart. I’m going to miss her dearly. She had a passion and love for children. She could get kids to say and do things that even their parents couldn’t do.”

Natasha Stevens, a close friend of the family, shared a sentiment on Facebook that was very similar to LeBron’s message on Twitter. She wrote, “I am totally lost for words because I’m numb with this one.. to the Weems family Shermaine Weems-Reed .. no words can fill the void you feel. I do love you and praying hard for you all during these trying times…Rest Peacefully My Fren… don’t even seem right saying this.. City of Akron we got to do better!!!!”

Thus Far, Police Have No Suspects for Weems’ Murder

Weems’ murder is still under investigation and the Akron police have no suspects. Numerous questions remain in their search for her murderer. According to News 5, detectives are asking, “Did Ericka know her killer? Did she allow that person into the home? Was there a break-in? Is anything missing from the residence?”

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward by contacting Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.

Summit County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the killer. People with information can remain anonymous by calling 330-434-COPS or by texting TIPSCO with tips to 274637.

