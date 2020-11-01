Robert ‘Jaden’ Urrea: SMU Student Killed in Dallas Shooting on Halloween

Robert “Jaden” Urrea, a student at Southern Methodist University, was shot and killed on October 31, 2020 in Downtown Dallas, according to Fox 4. He was 19.

The fatal shooting took place around 3 a.m. local time, the Dallas Police Department reported. Police said they believe Urrea was leaving a Halloween party or a bar and was walking down the street when a vehicle pulled up.

“Detectives were able to locate surveillance video of the vehicle and suspects interacting with the complainant, and once the vehicle leaves, the complainant falls to the ground apparently suffering from a gunshot wound,” Dallas PD Major Danny Williams said.

Urrea was found at the intersection of Harwood and Jackson streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Urrea’s death marks the 198th homicide in the Dallas area in 2020. Last year, there were 200 homicides in the area, which means Dallas has an 18.8% rise in homicides in 2020.

Taylor Bagley, who lives near the crime scene, told CBS DFW how he feels about the uptick in violence in his neighborhood. “I know it’s definitely gotten myself, and some of our other neighbors a little shook here. I think there is an increase in how often I think that something like this has gone on, and it definitely has not gone unnoticed.”

Williams announced that police were expanding their presence on the streets. He said, “This is Halloween weekend, and because of that, and because of the fact that we have a big week coming up in Dallas, the Department is making sure that the Downtown area has extra patrol. What we are doing, is putting more resources on the problem, to immediately gain evidence and intelligence so that we can put people in jail when they commit heinous crimes, such as the one this morning.”

Police are Still Searching for the Shooter, No Arrests Have Been Made

DPD says 19 year old Robert Urrea was seen talking to someone in this white vehicle when he was shot overnight. Urrea was a student at SMU. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/qAk37p7ghp — Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) October 31, 2020

As of November 1, no arrested has been in connection to Urrea’s murder. Police have not put out a description of the suspect but did release the details of the vehicle the shooter was in. The car is believed to possibly a white 4-door with a sunroof and custom wheels.

“We have so much information on this one, we are asking the perpetrators to turn themselves in,” Williams said.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about the shooting or knows the identity of the suspect(s) to contact police through email or call Detective P. Belew at 214-422-9275.

Urrea Was a Singer in the Band Cherry Trap

In addition to studying at SMU, Urrea was an active member of the band Cherry Trap. On his birthday, December 5, the band shared a photo of Urrea and wrote, “Today we’d like to wish our frontman Jaden a very special happy birthday!”

Urrea was originally from El Paso, Texas, according to his Facebook page. He graduated from Coronado High School in 2019.

READ NEXT: ‘Was Al Franken Drunk on Bill Maher?’ Twitter Users React to Live Interview