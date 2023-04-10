Mo Bamba Lakers Future Called Into Question Amid Anthony Davis Change

As the Los Angeles Lakers gear up for a potential playoff run after their Play-In game, they’ll be looking to make the most of what could have been a lost season. They started the year 2-10, but their trade deadline dealings put them in a position to make a serious postseason run.

However, after this season, the Lakers will have some serious roster decisions to make. One of those decisions will involve their backup center position. According to Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation, Mo Bamba’s playoff minutes could determine whether or not he’ll be back next season.

“As far as Bamba goes, we’ll see if he can get back on the court here in the last few games,” Starkand said. “And if he’s playing playoff minutes, maybe our stance on him could change one way or another depending on how that goes.”

That being said, Bamba may not be necessary, especially considering the fact that Anthony Davis is now the team’s full-time center. Plus, with Wenyen Gabriel in tow, paying $10 million for Bamba just doesn’t make much sense.

“I think we’ve seen the Lakers usually just like to use minimum slots to fill out their center rotation,” Starkand explained. “At this point, AD is a full-time center. He’s going to be playing a lot of minutes there. He does have his injuries, as we all know, so you’re going to need some insurance at that position, but I just don’t know if they want to pay $10 million for a backup center who’s only going to play a handful of minutes a game, especially when you got another guy like Wenyen Gabriel who’s been giving them quality minutes on a minimum-type contract.”

Anthony Davis Sends Message on Mo Bamba

As far as the Lakers’ play this season, getting Bamba back from his injury could prove to be crucial to their overall success. Davis recently spoke about how his return could help improve the team’s chemistry.

“I probably had it in my mind that I was going to play regardless just because of the game. But I think we gained more chemistry,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Even though it’s not the result we wanted, we were able to get a healthy squat. Even though Mo didn’t play, just getting him back. Getting all our guys back and healthy and getting reps out on the floor for these last two games and then leading into the playoffs.”

Mo Bamba Linked to Mavericks

In addition, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report wrote that Bamba could potentially be a target for the Dallas Mavericks this summer.

“Per NBA sources, Dallas also eyed Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Atlanta Hawks forward/center John Collins before the trade deadline,” Pincus wrote. “The team could look into the availability of players such as O.G. Anunoby (Toronto Raptors), Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder), Alex Caruso (Bulls), Gary Trent Jr. (Raptors, player option), Robert Covington (Los Angeles Clippers), Mo Bamba (Los Angeles Lakers) and Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic), among many others.”