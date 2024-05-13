Falcons Signed Former 6-Season 49ers Veteran Tight End: Report

The Atlanta Falcons have signed former San Francisco 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Falcons signed former 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley, who started 17 games during his six seasons in San Francisco,” Schefter posted on X.

Dwelley, 29 years old, didn’t play much during his six seasons with the 49ers, posting 44 receptions for 518 yards and five touchdowns. This was the second 49ers tight end the Falcons signed this offseason as they signed Charlie Woerner to a three-year, $12 million deal earlier in the offseason.

The Falcons needed depth in the tight-end room and added just that by signing Dwelley.

Atlanta Falcons Needs After NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons made the surprise decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick in the draft. That decision led to them still having multiple needs they must address, according to Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department.

“However, by picking Penix, Atlanta passed on a prospect who could help it win in 2024,” Bleacher Report wrote on May 13. “Specifically, the Falcons passed up the opportunity to add an elite edge-rusher, which could have addressed a long-standing position of need.”

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department gave three ‘realistic targets’ for the Falcons to pursue, listing Calais Campbell, Shaquille Leonard, and Eli Apple.

“Atlanta should continue adding to a defense that ranked 18th in points allowed last season, and it should target players who could be open to a low-value prove-it deal. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard, for example, was released by the Indianapolis Colts in-season and failed to impress after latching on with Philadelphia,” BR wrote. “A return to form would give a big boost to Atlanta’s 20th-ranked run defense.