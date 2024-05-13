Vikings Urged to Sign $12 Million Ex-Bear, Packer in Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings have largely remained mum on the outlook for tight end T.J. Hockenson. But his absence could make a free agency option an appealing route.

Hockenson suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 16 last season. He is “ahead of schedule” in his recovery, per The Athletic’s Alec Lewis on May 6. But there remains a good chance that Hockenson will miss time into the 2024 regular season.

The Vikings have three other veteran tight ends on the roster. But none of Johnny Mundt, Josh Oliver, or Nick Muse has established themselves as legitimate threats in the passing game.

Free agent tight end Robert Tonyan could remedy that potential issue.

“While Hockenson is reportedly “ahead of schedule” in his recovery, adding some tight end insurance would be sensible,” Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department wrote on May 13. “Robert Tonyan Jr. has been a capable pass-catcher in the past, and after playing for the Packers and Bears, he’d bring plenty of divisional familiarity to Minnesota.”

Tonyan, 30, is coming off a down year with the Bears, logging 112 yards on 11 receptions in 17 total targets. But he is just one year removed from posting a 53-470-2 line with the Packers in 2022.

The 6-foot-5 Tonyan also posted a career-best 11 touchdowns in 2020.

That was with Aaron Rodgers at the helm, though. And Tonyan struggled to connect on the field with a developmental passer in Justin Fields last season.

The Vikings offer a scenario somewhere between those two spots, though. Kevin O’Connell’s offense is from the same tree as the Packers’ under Matt LaFleur. And while rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy may be raw as a passer, the Vikings have Sam Darnold to bridge the gap.

Tonyan would make a lot of sense if Darnold won the job outright rather than as a placeholder.

A former undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions 2017, Tonyan, is very familiar with the region as an Illinois native and alum of Indiana State.

He could also come at a deep discount. He has banked $12 million in career earnings. But he is coming off a one-year, $2.6 million contract. The Vikings still have $17.3 million in cap space, per Spotrac.

The price is key given the Vikings’ greatest question mark.

Justin Jefferson Looms Over Vikings’ Finances, Free Agency Plance

Whatever bulk cap space the Vikings will have in the future must include Justin Jefferson. Jefferson, a three-time Pro Bowler, is set to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract this season.

A potentially record-setting deal with the Vikings keeping Jefferson from free agency is expected.

The Vikings have to be mindful of their spending until that happens though. Not just this year, either. They could have to franchise tag Jefferson next offseason.

They are also light on draft picks in 2025, which could force a reliance on free agency.

T.J. Hockenson on Recovery From Torn ACL, MCL

Even if Jefferson gets his new deal, and the Vikings potentially settle their quarterback situation, they could need to turn to free agency to replace Hockenson’s production on the field. He finished the campaign with career-highs of 95 receptions and 960 yards, adding five scores.

Hockenson said he is taking his progress one day at a time.

“It’s good,” Hockenson told reporters on April 14. “It’s definitely been a process throughout the time, throughout these months or however long it’s been. You kind of lose track when you’re attacking each day. It’s been really good though. You kind of – you look at things a little differently. You kind of itch to get back out there and stuff. But just attacking it day by day.”

Hockenson declined to put a definitive timeline on his return. But he did not rule out being available even by Week 1.