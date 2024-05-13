Chiefs Part Ways With 6-Year NFL Vet in Sudden Roster Cut: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs finalized an unexpected roster move on May 13, releasing veteran defensive lineman Matt Dickerson — who appeared in 12 games in 2023, earning a Super Bowl ring.

KSHB41 media member Nick Jacobs was among the first to relay the news, which was shared within the league’s official transaction notice on Monday afternoon. The Chiefs reunited with linebacker/special teamer Cole Christiansen in a corresponding move.

Dickerson was thought to be involved in the D-tackle competition this spring and summer. The Chiefs elected to run it back on the interior of the defensive line this offseason, reuniting with Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Mike Pennel and Tershawn Wharton alongside Dickerson, Neil Farrell and Isaiah Buggs.

The only new addition was priority UDFA Fabien Lovett Sr., who was awarded a signing bonus after the draft. In parting ways with Dickerson, it appears Kansas City feels comfortable with the remainder of their depth on the defensive line at this time.

Matt Dickerson Struggled to Get Home on the Quarterback During Chiefs Career

Dickerson has bounced around the NFL for six seasons, entering the league in 2018. He’s more of a tweener and disruptor than a nose tackle, but he failed to make enough of an impact as a pass rusher during his tenure with the Chiefs.

Dickerson has registered three career tackles for a loss, but he’s never gotten home on a sack during the regular season.

Despite that, he appeared to carve out a role in Steve Spagnuolo’s rotation last year. Pro Football Focus recorded 190 defensive snaps for Dickerson in 2023 — with his most important effort coming Week 1 against the Detroit Lions to help account for Jones’ absence (41 snaps).

The interior defender earned a solid tackling grade of 74.1, with zero missed tackles and six key defensive stops. His run defense grade and pass-rushing marks were much lower at 45.5 and 53.9, respectively.

Chiefs Change Mind Again & Reunite With LB Cole Christiansen

It’s been a bizarre offseason for linebacker and special teamer Cole Christiansen. The exclusive-rights free agent was initially tendered by KC, before the franchise chose to “withdraw” that tender according to KPRC2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Now it seems the Chiefs have changed their mind on Christiansen once again, reuniting with the recent practice squad fixture on the open market.

The Army product began his NFL career with the division rival Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. After two seasons with LAC, Kansas City snatched up the 6-foot-1 role player.

Christiansen has only appeared in 13 regular season outings throughout his career, with six of them coming as a member of the Chiefs. Technically, he’s a two-time Super Bowl champion despite only registering one official tackle for the organization.

Given Kansas City’s depth at linebacker, bringing back Christiansen in favor of Dickerson is a bit curious of a move, but both players have been juggled by the organization in the past.

Of course, it’s more likely that the Chiefs are re-signing Christiansen for his special teams acumen. In 2022, PFF awarded the 26-year-old a near-elite grade of 88.8 as a special teamer.

He took a step back in 2023, earning a 65.8 special teams mark, but he certainly offers more versatility than Dickerson overall. We’ll see if Christiansen is able to stick with the organization for another Super Bowl bid in 2024.