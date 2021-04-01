Warriors GM Responds to Steph Curry-Lakers Rumors

After being at the head of one of the best NBA dynasties ever, the idea of Steph Curry ever leaving the Golden State Warriors was about as farfetched as possible. He was drafted by the team and been with them for over a decade. However, things change quickly in the NBA.

The once unstoppable Warriors are now mortal. They were one of the league’s worst teams last season and are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference this season. Unless they pull off a huge move to land another superstar, they won’t be title contenders anytime soon. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently revealed that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recruiting Curry to join him when he hits free agency.

The two men were once considered archrivals but it’s clear they are past that. Curry has one year left on his contract after this season. If he doesn’t sign an extension soon, the rumors that he’s going to leave Golden State will start to heat up. While these recent rumors are notable, Warriors general manager Bob Myers doesn’t seem too worried that he’s going to lose the superstar.

“We’re never going to stop hearing it,” Myers said, per Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. “It doesn’t matter if a guy signs an extension anymore, whether it’s one of our guys or any guy. The drumbeat never stops. … I think rumors like that or any rumor about a great player, they’ll always be there as long as the player’s great.

“But all we can do is make our place of work somewhere people show up and feel like they can compete. I think Steph’s felt like we’ve given him a really good chance in his time and career to compete individually and team-wise. And that’s what we’re going to keep trying to do. … What I would say: I think Steph’s happy. I think he’s in a good place. I think things are going to be fine with him.”

Would Curry Actually Leave the Warriors?

It’s almost impossible to imagine Curry in a different uniform. He has won three championships with the Warriors and is only a couple of seasons removed from his last NBA Finals appearance. If it wasn’t for injuries, Curry probably has a fourth championship under his belt.

That said, he only has a few more years of being an elite player. The moves the Warriors have made haven’t paid off. Andrew Wiggins isn’t making a big impact and James Wiseman still has a long way to go. If Curry doesn’t believe that the Warriors are headed in the right direction, he could join up with a superteam so that his last few years are successful.

Would the Former MVP Consider the Lakers?

It’s one thing to suggest that Curry could leave the Warriors, it’s another thing to suggest that he’d join a rival. LeBron and Curry have had so many epic battles throughout the years. The two joining up together could take away from what will surely go down as one of the NBA’s great rivalries.

Also, Curry going to play for his hometown Charlotte Hornets would be a lot less irritating to Warriors fans than him going a few hours south to go play in Los Angeles. It would certainly be highly entertaining to see Curry and LeBron on the same team but it just doesn’t seem all that likely to happen.

