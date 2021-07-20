Jalen Ramsey Gives It Away: He’s Not Done Pursuing Melvin Ingram

Melvin Ingram won’t be staying in Los Angeles after all, as the former Charger signed a one-year deal on Monday with the Pittsburgh Steelers, first reported by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Steelers are signing FA pass-rusher Melvin Ingram to a 1-year contract to beef up the edge. The former #Chargers star lands in PIT before camp begins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2021

So the Los Angeles Rams lost out on trying to keep Ingram in Southern California. However, don’t chalk this up as a loss for the Rams’ recruiting department just yet.

In fact, the franchise’s top recruiting sales pitch man Jalen Ramsey has let it be known: He plans to meet with the longtime Charger and three-time Pro Bowler in 2022.

Congrats big bro @MelvinIngram .. after this year, we gon talk again 😂 https://t.co/w03JkMGyob — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 19, 2021

But, is Ingram already open to the idea of coming to the Rams after his year in Steel City is up? Or is it a playful response from the defensive end/outside linebacker?

Ramsey Wasn’t the One Who Hinted at Ingram Being a Ram

Believe it or not, Ramsey actually wasn’t the main Ram trying to run point on Ingram’s recruitment to the Rams. In fact, there was only a hint online that revealed who was open to the idea of having Ingram on board inside the “Rams House.”

It was defensive lineman and 2020 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald who reacted on the possibility of a pairing with Ingram, which was on June 22.

It was obviously a succinct response to a question proposed by the NFL verified Twitter account. But still, the possibility of Ingram staying in L.A. began to be a strong thought among those who follow the Rams.

Rams Clearly Have Faith in Pass Rush

The decision to not make a run at Ingram likely means this: The Rams have their faith, plus eggs in one basket, in their current pass rushing room.

After all, two Rams surpassed double digits in sacks in Donald (13.5) and OLB Leonard Floyd (10.5) on the league’s best defense in 2020. The Rams, as a unit, snatched 53 total sacks, placing them at No. 2 overall behind Ingram’s newest team the Steelers.

However, the Rams’ next trio of top rushers from last season – Morgan Fox, Michael Brockers and Samson Ebukam – are all gone, taking with them the combined 15.5 sacks they had from 2020. This now raises the question: Who can be the third best pass rusher? Especially with no Ingram?

Sebastian Joseph-Day spent the offseason working on his ability to attack the quarterback by refining his hand technique with renowned defensive line trainer Eddy McGilvra. A’Shawn Robinson is leaner too. Perhaps both will witness a career-year in QB hurries or sacks. McGilvra has also seen Mike Hoecht take his craft seriously, which got McGilvra to deliver this prediction for the Brown grad.

@MHoecht96 is going to have a lot of production for the @RamsNFL DL group just wait on it pic.twitter.com/T8dvtiOcY8 — Eddy McGilvra (@DLcoachEd) June 16, 2021

Then there’s the OLB’s opposite of Floyd. Who’s capable of taking pressure off of Floyd when he’s doubled? Justin Hollins got three sacks in a rotational role. The Rams drafted NCAA Division II record-breaking sack artist Chris Garrett in the second round. Then there’s Ogbonnia “Ogbo” Okoronkwo, who’s another Ram attacking his private sessions with McGilvra with speed and aiming for a breakout 2021.

Ramsey joked on the “Catchin Fades” podcast with former Ram Aqib Talib about how he couldn’t get anyone he recruited. However, he told Talib he hasn’t retired from his closet Rams recruiting coordinator job.

Adding Ingram would’ve given the Rams a defender with 49 career sacks. But again, let’s not give Ramsey and the Rams another “L” in the recruiting department. One tweet on Monday signifies that Ramsey will hit the recruiting trail in Steel City once Ingram’s new deal is up.