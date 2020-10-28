John Cena Should’ve Lost after Fake WWE Retirement Speech Says Mark Henry

Imagine a world where Mark Henry had beaten John Cena in the ring.

Heavy With Scoop B & Mark HenryWWE legend Mark Henry joins Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson to talk NBA, NFL and more. 2020-10-22T21:23:52Z

While discussing serious and popular WWE topics like The Rock and CM Punk, the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs and NBA topics ranging from Magic Johnson, LeBron James and Anthony Davis while on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show, I asked Mark Henry if he could go back and redo a match from his career, which matches would he choose.

Henry dug deep into the abyss of his wrestling archives and accoring to The World’s Strongest Man, one of the matches he’d have chosen a do-over on was his 2013 WWE Championship match against John Cena, which he lost was led which led to Henry’s fake retirement speech.

Henry feels that he should have won that match but at the time, he informed WWE that he was done with the in-part of his successful career.

“The other one is after my retirement speech and I turned on John Cena which is one of the more historical wrestling moments in history,” Mark Henry informed me during his interview on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“I was so beat up that I wanted to go home, that I didn’t really wanna wrestle no more. Like I was in so much pain, because like I said, it was real to me and I told people, ‘Lay it in, because I’m gonna hit you’ and I want you saying, ‘I beat you up and took advantage of you.’ Like I’m giving my body to you, let’s go, and the match I had was in Philadelphia [Money In The Bank 2013] with John Cena and I lost that match when I should’ve won that match. I should have told them, ‘Nah, I’m not gonna go home.’ Like, let’s run a six-month program and we could’ve had many matches, but you know, I was ready to go.”

A Texas native, Mark Henry was a WWE Hall of Fame inductee in 2018. Henry joined the WWE in 1996 after a successful career as a two-time U.S. Olympic weightlifter. During his professional wrestling career, he’s been the WWE’s World Heavyweight Champion, European Champion World Heavyweight Championship.

Henry is currently a WWE producer.

John Cena is a five-time United States Champion, four-time world tag team champion, and a 16-time world champion. He is tied with Ric Flair for the most world championship reigns in WWE history.