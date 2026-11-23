Four games into the season, the 20th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks find themselves sitting with a 4-2 record. This is coming after losses to Virginia (ranked 4th) and Indiana, compared to wins against Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Robert Morris, Central Arkansas, and Mississippi Valley State.

Despite their record, the Razorbacks missed one of their top players in their last game against Mississippi Valley State – Jordan Smith Jr. Team officials declared that he was day-to-day with wrist inflammation.

This Thursday, Arkansas will take on the Michigan State Spartans, who are currently ranked the second-best team in the country. Ahead of that matchup, coach John Calipari gave an update on the freshman guard.

John Calipari Talks Jordan Smith Jr. Injury Status

Ahead of the ranked matchup on Thursday, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported, “Arkansas’ Jordan Smith Jr. (wrist) practiced yesterday and should be ‘good to go’ for Thursday’s game against Michigan State in Detroit, per John Calipari.”

Arkansas’ Jordan Smith Jr. (wrist) practiced yesterday and should be “good to go” for Thursday’s game against Michigan State in Detroit, per John Calipari. DNP in last game. Averages 13.2 PPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 23, 2026

So far this season, Smith has been averaging 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. From the field, he’s shooting 47.2%, and inefficiently from three-point range and the free-throw line, which sit at 20.0% and 68.2%, respectively.

In 247Sports’ 2026 Top Basketball Recruits list, Smith ranked as the second-best player nationally with a five-star rating and a 98 grade. The only player ahead of him is 6’7″, 230-lb small forward Tyran Stokes, who committed to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Arkansas-Michigan State Outlook

Compared to Arkansas’ 4-2 record, Michigan State currently sits at 5-1. Despite their impressive 79-73 win over 5th-ranked Duke, they lost to 14th-ranked Tennessee 61-46.

This season, Arkansas is averaging 83.5 points, 19.3 assists, 38.5 rebounds, 7.0 blocks, and 8.0 steals per game. They’re also shooting from the field at 50.4%, 38.2% from three, and 66.9% from the free-throw line.

Comparatively, Michigan State is averaging 84.8 points, 18.2 assists, 42.3 rebounds, 6.3 blocks, and 7.5 steals per game. Additionally, they shoot 46.2% from the field, 41.7% from three, and 70.6% from the free-throw line.

According to ESPN’s matchup predictor, Arkansas has a 30.9% chance of winning compared to Michigan State’s 69.1%.

To watch, you can tune in to CBS this Thanksgiving Thursday at 4:30 p.m. EST to watch the ranked game between Calipari’s Arkansas and Tom Izzo’s Michigan State.