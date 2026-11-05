Adan Diggs Sets Commitment Date for 4 Major Programs

Five star guard, Adan Diggs will announce his college decision on November 16th according to Joe Tipton of On3. The four schools that are the finalists to get Diggs are Arkansas, Arizona, Kentucky, and USC. Diggs is a top-5 player in the class off 2027, the whole world will be watching and awaiting his decision.

Adan Diggs: A Top Prospect

Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – MARCH 27: Head coach Tommy Lloyd of the Arizona Wildcats leaves the court after losing to the Duke Blue Devils 100-93 in the East Regional Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Prudential Center on March 27, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Diggs is a 6’4 guard who plays both sides of the ball. In the EYBL he averaged 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. He showcased his ability to score along with his defensive capabilities. He also shot 33% from three which isn’t horrible but isn’t great either, but the shooting is something that he can improve in college.

He also averaged 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game with the USA basketball U18 game in the FIBA Americup. This five-star prospect is the type of guard these teams are drooling over. He can control the game offensively but also controls it defensively. He has a high IQ and is like having a coach on the court for his teammates.

The Programs Competing

Getty FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – JANUARY 31: Head Coach John Calipari of the Arkansas Razorbacks (L) greets Head Coach Mark Pope of the Kentucky Wildcats before a game at Bud Walton Arena on January 31, 2026 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Arkansas is a good fit for Diggs because of coach John Calipari. He has always had good guards and they always do great in Calipari’s system. He loves having good guards that have high IQ and are coachable. Diggs would thrive at Arkansas. Arizona would be interesting because that is where he’s from, it’s familiar territory. It’s always amazing seeing players play for their hometown team. The Wildcats would also be a good fit for him. They’re the type of team that lets him be himself and go out there and perform.

Diggs could add something special to a Kentucky team that’s trying to find their footing in the post-Calipari era. If they got Diggs it would draw more attention to Kentucky again, and he works well for Coach Mark Pope. USC is a team that seems very interesting. If he went to the Trojans, he would have the green light to go out there and shoot as much as he wants. He could surprise a lot of people and turn USC into a title contender.

The college basketball world will be awaiting his decision on November 16th. One team will have their title odds completely raised based on his decision. This is a big decision between Arizona, Kentucky, USC, and Arkansas that all those teams and fans will have their hearts racing over.