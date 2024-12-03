10 College Basketball Players Who Are Minting Cash

The collegiate sports landscape has changed dramatically due to the implementation of the NIL policy in 2021 — allowing students to make money from the use of their name, image or likeness.

College athletics has become a free agency frenzy, making it difficult for teams to build continuity from year to year.

But the earning potential is also well-deserved for college athletes, who generate millions of dollars in revenue for their universities and big-time networks that pay to televise games.

With college basketball starting to heat up and conference play starting in December, let’s take a look at 10 players who are minting cash with their personal brands.

Rankings are based on valuations by on3 as of December 1, 2024.

10. Chaz Lanier, Tennessee

NIL Valuation – $1.5 million

Chaz Lanier is a standout college basketball transfer who has instantly made a monumental impact on his new team.

The former North Florida guard transferred to Tennessee and is already the best natural scorer on the roster, leading the team with 17.7 points per game. He has done so while shooting 46.9% from the field and 49.1% from beyond the arc.

Tennessee has built a strong roster with the hopes that Lanier can lead them on a deep March Madness run.

9. R.J. Davis, North Carolina

NIL Valuation – $1.5 million

R.J. Davis is entering his fifth season in college, and he is one of the most accomplished players for multiple seasons.

The fifth-year guard won ACC Player of the Year last season, averaging 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists; he shot 39.8% from 3-point range. Davis was the top contributor on a team that earned a one seed.

Davis is not an efficient scorer, but rather a player that can score in bunches through volume alone. Although the veteran guard is shooting only 36.7% from the field and an abysmal 27.5% from 3-point range, he is averaging north of 18 points per contest.

Davis is a seasoned veteran on a loaded North Carolina team that could make a final four run in March.

A November 2024 report from Volt valued Davis at $2.1 million, noting he has partnerships with JBL Audio, Hanes, Keurig, Reebok, Marriott and others.

8. JT Toppin, Texas Tech

NIL Valuation – $1.5 million

JT Toppin has brought a dominant presence to Texas Tech’s program, averaging a double-double in the first seven games of the season.

The former New Mexico forward is averaging 18.6 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Although the 6-foot-9, 224-pound forward is not much of a threat from outside the perimeter, Toppin has shown the ability to score efficiently inside, shooting 58% from the field overall.

Texas Tech is much of an afterthought at this point of the season, but it is a team no one will want to deal with in March.

7. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

NIL Valuation – $1.6 million

Creighton has been one of the most consistent programs in the country, and Ryan Kalkbrenner has been a big reason for the team’s success over the past few seasons.

The fourth-year center has taken his game to another level this season, as he is averaging 18.1 points and 8.6 rebounds. Although it has been against weak competition, Kalkbrenner has been absolutely dominant and is also shooting 78.1% from the field in the process.

It will be telling if these numbers hold up once conference play starts against formidable opponents.

6. Ace Bailey, Rutgers

NIL Valuation – $1.6 million

Ace Bailey, the second-overall recruit in the 2024 class, committed to Rutgers over offers from Kentucky, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, and Ohio State.

The freshman forward has only played in six games so far this season, but he has already established himself as a consistent producer, averaging 18.8 points — shooting 46.7% from the field — and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

Rutgers could quietly be one of the most dangerous teams in the country if their freshman talent can develop into consistent scorers. And Bailey is making the most of his success so far — including a deal with Nike — alongside the next guy on the list…

5. Dylan Harper, Rutgers

NIL Valuation – $1.6 million

In addition to Bailey, Rutgers was able to land Dylan Harper, the third-overall recruit in the 2024 class.

Harper has been lights out through the early portion of the season, including dominant performances against Alabama (37 points) and Notre Dame (36 points), carrying Rutgers to a win over the Fighting Irish.

Harper and Bailey can form one of the best freshman tandems in the country.

4. Alex Karaban, Connecticut

NIL Valuation – $1.8 million

Connecticut has won back-to-back titles, looking to make it three consecutive championships this season.

A contributor on both of those teams, and a player who has elevated his play and role this season, is Alex Karaban.

The junior forward put up modest numbers in each of the last two seasons, fulfilling his role off the bench. However, this season, Karaban is leading the team in points and 3-point percentage.

3. Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

NIL Valuation – $2 million

Hunter Dickinson was the most sought-after player in the transfer portal entering last season and left Michigan before heading to Kansas.

The one position that had been lacking for Bill Self prior to Dickinson’s arrival was center and a player who could present a presence on both ends of the floor.

Kansas was underwhelming last season, but the former Michigan center was the most consistent player for Self and the coaching staff, averaging 17.9 points 10.9 rebounds.

This season, the fifth-year big man continues to be the most consistent player, but he is not as depended on, as the Jayhawks boast one of the deepest rosters in the country.

Kansas failed to reach past the first weekend last March, but the program has a legitimate chance to cut down the nets this time around.

2. Kam Jones, Marquette

NIL Valuation – $2 million

Kam Jones is another elite scorer, and he has only gotten better throughout his three years at Marquette.

In 2022, the 6-foot-5, 206-pound guard averaged 15.1 points per game, while shooting 46.6% from the field. Jones followed that with an even better and more efficient campaign in 2023, averaging 17.2 points per game while shooting 51%. This season, Jones has taken his game to another level, scoring 19.6 points per game on a 64.6 shooting percentage.

On a team with expectations to make a deep run in March, the 22-year-old guard will have to lead the way with a strong supporting cast.

1. Cooper Flagg, Duke

NIL Valuation – $2.9 million

Cooper Flagg was the top recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, and he has been as advertised through the first handful of games.

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward has already been a standout player for a young Duke team, averaging 15.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per contest.

In addition to being the top recruit, Flagg is also expected to be a top pick in the upcoming NBA draft. If he continues to play at this rate, he could be the first-overall pick.

According to a November 2024 report from Volt, he’s valued at $3.2 million, including a sponsorship deal with New Balance and ads for Gatorade and Court Furniture.

READ NEXT: Top 10 NBA Prospects to Watch in College Basketball