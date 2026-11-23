UCLA has some relief on Ty Dieffenbach’s injury.

Whether its quarterback can face USC is an open question.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Monday that Dieffenbach has a minor hip injury and should avoid a lengthy absence. His status for Saturday’s rivalry game is iffy.

The report matters past this week. Thamel said Dieffenbach should be available for the College Football Playoff if UCLA earns a berth.

Thus, the Bruins have a decent outlook following a painful trip to Michigan. They lost their quarterback in overtime and suffered their first defeat, 18-16, in three extra periods.

UCLA fell to 10-1 overall and 7-1 in Big Ten play.

Ty Dieffenbach’s Injury Leaves UCLA With a USC Decision

Dieffenbach went down on a 6-yard run during UCLA’s first overtime possession Saturday. Medical personnel placed him on a stretcher and carted him from the field.

Monday’s report offers a less severe outlook than that scene suggested. It still leaves UCLA waiting on its starter for the regular-season finale.

Dieffenbach finished the Michigan game with 188 passing yards, completing 19 of 30 attempts with one interception. He took four sacks, according to the official box score.

Madden Iamaleava replaced him. The reserve missed his only pass attempt and finished with minus-1 rushing yard on two carries. UCLA settled for field goals in the first two overtimes, then failed on its two-point attempt in the third.

Michigan converted its ensuing try to end the game.

The Bruins had forced overtime with 10 seconds left in regulation. Running back Anthony Woods threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brayden Loftin.

UCLA’s Big Ten Title Path Still Runs Through USC

UCLA can clinch a Big Ten championship game berth by beating USC, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported. The Bruins still control that part of their postseason path.

Their quarterback depth has already taken one major hit. Nico Iamaleava suffered a season-ending torn ACL against Oregon on Oct. 10. Dieffenbach took over the offense, leaving Nico’s younger brother Madden next in line.

Coach Bob Chesney backed Madden in the wake of the Michigan loss.

“Madden’s got a really good arm,” Chesney said, per ESPN. “Madden’s got a good command of the offense.”

He doesn’t have much game experience, though. ESPN reported that Madden has completed 3 of 9 passes for 21 yards this season.

Assuming Dieffenbach can’t play Saturday, UCLA would ask that reserve to help secure a trip to Indianapolis against its biggest rival.

At the moment, Thamel’s report brings up two separate questions. Can Dieffenbach return for USC, and can UCLA earn the playoff berth he expects to be healthy enough to play in?