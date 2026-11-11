Mets Executive Willing to Gamble His Job on Risky Move

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns believes in his process. A team he helped build, the Milwaukee Brewers, won their first World Series last month. As a result, the Mets executive does not seem to be backing away from what he considers sound baseball thought.

Stearns allowed first baseman Pete Alonso to leave via free agency. Since then, the Mets have lacked the consistency of a proven bat at the corner. From Jorge Polanco to Mark Vientos and Jared Young, the franchise still sports a rather large hole in the infield.

Stearns, while attending the general manager meeting, discussed the hole at first base and what he intends to do to fill it.

“We think Jared Young has the ability to really be part of a solution there. I do think we’re going to look to supplement that, whether it’s someone who takes regular at-bats or someone who splits time with JY; we’ll see. I do expect us to supplement that position.”

In essence, Stearns seems content with entering the regular season with a platoon at the prime power position in baseball. That move could ultimately be the one that either saves or loses his job. The input text is clear in its meaning and maintains a consistent tone. However, it could be slightly refined for clarity and flow. Here’s a revised version:

Team owner Steve Cohen does not seem pleased with the ongoing disappointment of not winning a World Series and multiple losing seasons. For Stearns to gamble his job on the idea of two players splitting time speaks volumes.

Not enough people are talking about how good Jared Young has been for the Mets this season… 82 G

.273 BA

.787 OPS

.337 OBP

8 HR

31 RBIs Young has potentially played himself into a full-time role for the 2027 season 👀🍿 https://t.co/aWay89P7MA — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) August 24, 2026

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Sold on Young

Journeyman Jared Young came to the Mets with the team possessing low expectations. The 31-year-old slashed .266/.330/.429 with nine home runs and 39 runs batted in. Young struggled against lefties, batting .228/.290/.316. Essentially, the lefty-swinger embodies the baseball principle of performing better against right-handed pitchers. Despite the seemingly subpar production, the veteran earned strong support from Stearns, who left the door open for change.

“On the position player side, I look at it as if we’re not going to close the door on anything. First base is an area where we’d like to add. We’re not going to shut doors on other positions. It is probably one of those things where we will see how the offseason plays out, see what opportunities present themselves, and go from there.”

Reports surfaced last week that the Mets were not going to pursue Japanese slugger Terauki Sato. Originally a third baseman, Sato possesses the power ceiling the team desperately needs to consider the position filled. Sticking with Young as part of the solution could adversely affect Young’s health.

David Stearns talks about the Mets’ first base situation: “We think Jared Young has the ability to really be part of a solution there. I do think we’re going to look to supplement that, whether it’s someone who takes regular at-bats, someone who splits time with JY, we’ll see.” https://t.co/9sIUItYOse — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 10, 2026

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The Hot Seat

As mentioned, Cohen wants to win. He allowed Stearns to spend upwards of $800 million to make that request real. However, all the Mets can show is a trip to the National League Championship Series and nothing else. Cohen, in his own words, calls the constant losing inexcusable and demands change.

“Yes, we would anticipate some bounceback. We’d anticipate some better health in certain areas. We’d anticipate continued progression from what we think is a really talented young core. We’re also looking forward to adding to that group” – David Stearns https://t.co/lRQz6a8R5w — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 11, 2026

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While he seems rational, paying your top baseball mind $10 million to lose doesn’t seem sustainable. This offseason, Stearns must not only strengthen the team but also turn those additions into victories. In essence, he must work as though his job depended on it, as Cohen stated quite clearly.