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Mets Owner Steve Cohen Using Relatively Unseen Approach to Roster Construction

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New York Mets owner Steve Cohen
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New York Mets owner Steve Cohen

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen promised fans that, upon the team’s purchase, the team would win a World Series sooner rather than later. While he has not yet reached that level of success, the owner does not mind opening the wallet.

His predecessors, the Wilpons, became known for the parsimonious approach that kept free agents away and destroyed a farm system that remains the lifeblood of any organization. Even the Dodgers became better known for winning through spending than for their bountiful farm system that keeps producing talent.

Cohen landed David Stearns at $10 million per year; he believed the process would go faster. However, living in the same division as the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies makes achieving lofty goals tougher. Moreover, the Dodgers became a de facto rival. Now, the Milwaukee Brewers also stand in the way of New York making a long playoff run. The pressure for that sits completely with Stearns, who enters his fourth season.

Yet, Cohen’s faith in Stearns, despite zero World Series championships, has paid off in the quietest of ways. For example, Stearns continued what he started in Milwaukee: drafting and developing.

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The Monster Statistic Gives Hope

From a historical perspective, the Mets built a farm system that has produced Hall of Famers and legends. For example, Nolan Ryan, Tom Seaver, Dwight Gooden, David Wright, and Pete Alonso stand as classic examples of how well the franchise drafted and developed talent. Except for Wright, the front office may not have maximized their talent for long tenures in Queens.

While Double-A is not a proven indicator of future success, it does suggest that developing players progress at a faster rate, getting them to the majors. Yet, fans mostly focus on the money. However, this Twitter user charted the progress.

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Investment in Surrender

MLB teams do not like surrendering money to eat salary. When it comes to trades, though, the team will either absorb the incoming player’s cost or eat the outgoing salary if the Mets general manager wants a player and there is money involved. This guarantees that both parties would be interested in higher-caliber prospects the team could acquire. \

Furthermore, the move may still be supported regardless of the collective bargaining agreement’s terms. For instance, the team released Robinson Cano after a few years due to the failure of their trade, which cost them more than $42 million in contract.

 

Dominican Investment

The Dominican Republic remains a baseball hotbed. As a result, Cohen spent $10 million on a new facility, located in Boca Chica. The compound includes weight rooms, training fields, cages, English-immersion classrooms, and a dormitory to house younger elite prospects. Some will pay off; others won’t. However, the following generations could see the Mets’ investment as a reason to play there.

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Long-Term

Cohen wants to win a World Series. The fans want this to happen as well. However, the team still needs to maintain strong management. The investment and potential growth driven by the Mets’ spending place Cohen’s franchise in a far better position.

Terrance Biggs Terrance started at heavy.com in January 2026 He is a veteran sportswriter with 12 years of experience, covering NFL, College, and MLB. Terrance has held positions at Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Sports Network. A graduate of Fort Hays State University with a bachelor's in Communication, he is also a voting member of the Football Writers Association of America, United States Basketball Writers Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. More about Terrance Biggs

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Mets Owner Steve Cohen Using Relatively Unseen Approach to Roster Construction

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