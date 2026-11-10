Mets Owner Steve Cohen Using Relatively Unseen Approach to Roster Construction

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen promised fans that, upon the team’s purchase, the team would win a World Series sooner rather than later. While he has not yet reached that level of success, the owner does not mind opening the wallet.

His predecessors, the Wilpons, became known for the parsimonious approach that kept free agents away and destroyed a farm system that remains the lifeblood of any organization. Even the Dodgers became better known for winning through spending than for their bountiful farm system that keeps producing talent.

Cohen landed David Stearns at $10 million per year; he believed the process would go faster. However, living in the same division as the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies makes achieving lofty goals tougher. Moreover, the Dodgers became a de facto rival. Now, the Milwaukee Brewers also stand in the way of New York making a long playoff run. The pressure for that sits completely with Stearns, who enters his fourth season.

Yet, Cohen’s faith in Stearns, despite zero World Series championships, has paid off in the quietest of ways. For example, Stearns continued what he started in Milwaukee: drafting and developing.

Steve Cohen says he’s “annoyed” about the Mets not winning: “I know how much the fans care. I know we’re celebrating the 40th anniversary of 1986, and that’s just too long.” https://t.co/pfjO30ClkF — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 16, 2026

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The Monster Statistic Gives Hope

From a historical perspective, the Mets built a farm system that has produced Hall of Famers and legends. For example, Nolan Ryan, Tom Seaver, Dwight Gooden, David Wright, and Pete Alonso stand as classic examples of how well the franchise drafted and developed talent. Except for Wright, the front office may not have maximized their talent for long tenures in Queens.

While Double-A is not a proven indicator of future success, it does suggest that developing players progress at a faster rate, getting them to the majors. Yet, fans mostly focus on the money. However, this Twitter user charted the progress.

Prior to Steve Cohen -> #Mets Prospects who reached AA by Age 20 or before. Ed Kranepool -> Age 17 Doc Gooden -> @ Age 19 he skipped AA & straight to MLB Daryl Strawberry -> Age 20 Gregg Jeffries -> Age 18 Jose Reyes -> Age 19 Carlos Gomez -> Age 20 Fernando Martinez -> Age 19 Jenrry Mejia -> Age 19 Lastings Milledge -> Age 20 Wilmer Flores -> Age 20 Amed Rosario -> Age 20 Andres Gimenez -> Age 20 After Steve Cohen became the Owner of the #Mets: Francisco Alvarez -> Age 19 Ronny Mauricio -> Age 20 Mark Vientos -> Age 20 Luisangel Acuna -> Age 20 Jett Williams -> Age 20 Ryan Clifford -> Age 20 Marco Vargas -> Age 20 ***Elian Pena -> Age 19*** based on current trajectory ***Wandy Asigen -> Age 19*** if he duplicates Peña’s trajectory ***Euniel De La Cruz -> Age 20*** -> Top I.F.A. Signing for 2027 12 -> Prospects prior to Cohen across 40+ years 7 -> Prospects confirmed & potentially 3 more across the first 10 years of Cohen’s tenure. Key changes implemented by Cohen: A. He goes over-slot to sign highly touted Draft Prospects B. He eats salary in trades -> to acquire better prospects. C. Tremendous investments into Dominican Republic. #LGM #MetsTwitter — Angry Mike (@AngryMike24) November 9, 2026

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Investment in Surrender

MLB teams do not like surrendering money to eat salary. When it comes to trades, though, the team will either absorb the incoming player’s cost or eat the outgoing salary if the Mets general manager wants a player and there is money involved. This guarantees that both parties would be interested in higher-caliber prospects the team could acquire. \

Furthermore, the move may still be supported regardless of the collective bargaining agreement’s terms. For instance, the team released Robinson Cano after a few years due to the failure of their trade, which cost them more than $42 million in contract.

Dominican Investment

The Dominican Republic remains a baseball hotbed. As a result, Cohen spent $10 million on a new facility, located in Boca Chica. The compound includes weight rooms, training fields, cages, English-immersion classrooms, and a dormitory to house younger elite prospects. Some will pay off; others won’t. However, the following generations could see the Mets’ investment as a reason to play there.

This morning, the Mets unveiled a major new development facility in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic — a state-of-the-art complex built for their 16–18-year-old international prospects. The facility includes a 10,000-square-foot weight room and nutrition center, a nearly 17,000-square-foot turf agility field, upgraded training rooms with recovery pools, batting cages, classrooms, and on-site housing for players. Director of player development Andrew Christie said the goal is to close the physical gap between international signees and U.S. prospects: “Having the best possible equipment… is a huge, huge competitive advantage for us.” He added that many young players arrive without access to this level of training: “A lot of them have minimal exposure to the type of training… we’re going to be putting them in.” Assistant GM Eduardo Brizuela called it a key development tool: “Being able to have a place where these guys can continue to get stronger, to eat and to do everything right, it’s a difference-maker.” The $10 million project, fully funded by Steve and Alex Cohen, is part of a broader investment in player development across the organization — aimed at improving recruitment and building a stronger pipeline from the Dominican Republic to the majors. Via @AnthonyDiComo Very cool👏 — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) April 16, 2026

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Long-Term

Cohen wants to win a World Series. The fans want this to happen as well. However, the team still needs to maintain strong management. The investment and potential growth driven by the Mets’ spending place Cohen’s franchise in a far better position.