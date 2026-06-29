Mets Encouraged to Make a Bold 2027 Roster Purge?

The New York Mets will leave June far worse than they entered it. The hope remained that the team would find a way to creep into the wild card or step closer to .500. However, none of that happened. As a result, some will look toward next season as a new start. However, amid a potential labor stoppage, the Mets may need to re-examine their spending. With a projected near $370 million, the franchise is facing consecutive-year repeater penalties. These affect draft capital and the ability to sign international prospects. Lukas Vlahos of Amazin’ Avenue delves deeper.

Two Contracts Are Not Being Moved

Outfielder Juan Soto and shortstop Francisco Lindor are currently locked in to long-term deals. The team remains tied to the two. While Soto continues to play at an elite level, with a league-leading OPS of .972. Meanwhile, Lindor, just back from an injury that cost him over a month, is limited to a .219 average and more triples (three) than home runs (two). While the hundreds of millions earmarked for the duo are some bright light, some bright light does exist.

End of the Road

After next season, three contracts (Marcus Semien, Sean Manaea, and Devin Willima) can leave the books. Moreover, Williams’ pay is tied to a trade. Teams will inquire about the closer, hoping the Mets will pick up some of the remaining pay. which, in order to open a roster spot. Maneaa, while he may average 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings , earned runs and defense tend to erase any of the aforementioned positivity.

Like Williams, the Mets can possibly move him as part of absorbing some of his salary. On the other hand, Semien wanders into the Robinson Cano class, a veteran who makes too much and produces less.

Stearns Can Change A Part of the Narrative

While President of Baseball Operations David Stearns earned more than his share of criticism. However, the Mets still possess strength on their side. For instance, they own club options on outfielder Luis Robert Jr., reliever Luke Weacer, and backup catcher Luis Torrens. Declining that would save the Mets $38.25 million. In addition, they could decline the arbitration for catcher Fernando Alvarez and infielder Brett Baty.

Sliding Down the Board

The team’s exorbitant spending has cost them ten spots in the MLB draft and will continue to do so if some semblance of financial responsibility emerges. Sterans prides himself on developing a minor league system that provides depth and talent. This is how he built the Milwaukee Brewers. A loophole exists: if the Mets finish with a record in the Top 6, that pick will be spared from the fall. In essence, should the Mets surrender this season for a high draft pick? While that flies in the face of competitive balance, it does happen in other sports.

The Likely Scenario on how New York Changes Payroll

To save a great deal of money, the Mets will need to gut their competitive roster. Save for making deals where they eat millions in salary, they will probably opt out of the Torrens, Weaver, and Robert contracts.