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Mets Encouraged to Make a Bold 2027 Roster Purge?

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Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 29: A general view of New York Mets logo seats before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on May 29, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The New York Mets will leave June far worse than they entered it. The hope remained that the team would find a way to creep into the wild card or step closer to .500. However, none of that happened. As a result, some will look toward next season as a new start. However, amid a potential labor stoppage, the Mets may need to re-examine their spending. With a projected near $370 million, the franchise is facing consecutive-year repeater penalties. These affect draft capital and the ability to sign international prospects. Lukas Vlahos of Amazin’ Avenue delves deeper.

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 27: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets celebrates with Gilbert Gomez #65 after hitting a single to right in the sixth inning at Citi Field on June 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Two Contracts Are Not Being Moved

Outfielder Juan Soto and shortstop Francisco Lindor are currently locked in to long-term deals. The team remains tied to the two. While Soto continues to play at an elite level, with a league-leading OPS of .972. Meanwhile, Lindor, just back from an injury that cost him over a month, is limited to a .219 average and more triples (three) than home runs (two). While the hundreds of millions earmarked for the duo are some bright light, some bright light does exist.

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 27: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets speaks to SportsNet New York after the 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

End of the Road

After next season, three contracts (Marcus Semien, Sean Manaea, and Devin Willima) can leave the books. Moreover, Williams’ pay is tied to a trade. Teams will inquire about the closer, hoping the Mets will pick up some of the remaining pay. which, in order to  open a roster spot. Maneaa, while he may average 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings , earned runs and defense tend to erase any of the aforementioned positivity.

Like Williams, the Mets can possibly move him as part of absorbing some of his salary. On the other hand, Semien wanders into the Robinson Cano class, a veteran who makes too much and produces less.

New York Mets v Washington Nationals

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – MAY 21: Devin Williams #38 of the New York Mets pitches in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Stearns Can Change A Part of the Narrative

While President of Baseball Operations David Stearns earned more than his share of criticism. However, the Mets still possess strength on their side. For instance, they own club options on outfielder Luis Robert Jr., reliever Luke Weacer, and backup catcher Luis Torrens. Declining that would save the Mets $38.25 million. In addition, they could decline the arbitration for catcher Fernando Alvarez and infielder Brett Baty.

New York Mets Introduce Bo Bichette

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: President of Operations David Stearns gives Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets his jersey during an introductory press conference after signing a contract with the New York Mets at Citi Field on January 21, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Sliding Down the Board

The team’s exorbitant spending has cost them ten spots in the MLB draft and will continue to do so if some semblance of financial responsibility emerges. Sterans prides himself on developing a minor league system that provides depth and talent. This is how he built the Milwaukee Brewers. A loophole exists: if the Mets finish with a record in the Top 6, that pick will be spared from the fall. In essence, should the Mets surrender this season for a high draft pick? While that flies in the face of competitive balance, it does happen in other sports.

 

The Likely Scenario on how New York Changes Payroll

To save a great deal of money, the Mets will need to gut their competitive roster. Save for making deals where they eat millions in salary, they will probably opt out of the Torrens, Weaver, and Robert contracts.

Terrance Biggs Terrance started at heavy.com in January 2026 He is a veteran sportswriter with 12 years of experience, covering NFL, College, and MLB. Terrance has held positions at Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Sports Network. A graduate of Fort Hays State University with a bachelor's in Communication, he is also a voting member of the Football Writers Association of America, United States Basketball Writers Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. More about Terrance Biggs

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Mets Encouraged to Make a Bold 2027 Roster Purge?

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