New York Mets Boost Seller Buzz From National League Executives

When the New York Mets fired Carlos Mendoza on June 26, the franchise faced yet another shakeup.

Red flags surround the franchise, and more are being raised.

Now, National League executives are weighing in on where the organization stands.

NL Executives Share Thoughts on Full-On Sale for Mets

Following Mendoza’s departure, NL executives discussed the state of the Mets and where they’re headed in terms of selling.

Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, when one executive was asked whether he believed president of baseball operations David Stearns would start selling soon, he said, “I would be surprised if that happened.”

He added, “I would imagine that if it was a full-on sale at this point, there would be a chance Stearns would have been fired, as well. I guess it depends on what ‘full-on sale’ means; a couple of those contracts would be hard to move and I doubt they would look to move their younger guys.”

New York doesn’t have a ton of viable trade chips outside of right-hander Freddy Peralta.

According to Feinsand, an executive also stated, “If things continue to go this way, you’d have to think they’ll trade Peralta. Especially without an extension.”

Peralta’s MLB Career

This is Peralta’s first season playing for the Mets.

Before this year, he spent eight seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He made his MLB debut in May 2018 with the franchise.

It wasn’t until January 2026 that the Brewers shipped him out along with Tobias Myers to New York.

In exchange, Milwaukee received Brandon Sproat and minor leaguer Jett Williams.

Through his nine years in the Major Leagues, Peralta owns a 3.67 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP.

This year alone, he’s riding a 4.53 ERA and 88 strikeouts across 91.1 innings of work through 17 starts. He’s walked 35 batters along the way.

If New York decides to sell, 30-year-old Peralta would likely have a surplus of interested suitors.

Of course, there are a few other names in New York who have been floating around in trade rumors, but Peralta is the one who comes with the most substance at this time.

Snapshot of the Mets

It’s no secret that this season has been an eyesore for the New York franchise.

Frustration surrounds the ballclub, but it isn’t too late to turn the ship in a different direction.

Right now, the Mets are 34-48 overall.

This leaves them in last place in the National League East.

In the Major Leagues as a whole, there are only four ballclubs below them in the standings.

Those teams are the Kansas City Royals (34-49), the Los Angeles Angels (34-49), the San Francisco Giants (33-48) and the Colorado Rockies (32-50).

New York faced yet another loss on Friday, this time to the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 2-1.

The loss extended their losing skid to seven consecutive games.

There are two more games left in their series against the Phillies at Citi Field.

Their next clash is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Once this stretch wraps up, the Mets will take on the Toronto Blue Jays for three games, starting on Monday, June 29.