Jalen Ramsey Reacts to Dolphins Losing Christian Wilkins in Free Agency

Miami Dolphins star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Although all deals must still be finalized on March 13, here’s what was reported on March 11: “One of the top free agents is off the market, as #Dolphins star DT Christian Wilkins is headed to the #Raiders, sources say. He gets a 4-year deal worth $110M base value that includes $84.75M guaranteed in a contract done by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst.”

Not long after the news, Miami defensive team leader Jalen Ramsey weighed in on social media — and it was nothing but love from the former Dolphins teammate.

LESGO! Major bag talk! Raiders just got em 1! https://t.co/mtulvAwRH3 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 11, 2024

“LESGO! Major bag talk! Raiders just got em 1!” Ramsey cheered on X. In a follow-up post, he added: “Christian & Maxx bout to go CRAZY this year!” Referencing Las Vegas pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle commented on Wilkins’ reported agreement as well, and he was just as congratulatory as Ramsey. “YESSIR!!! Thats my dawg !!” Waddle voiced.

Clearly, some within the organization expected Wilkins to depart. Instead of being bitter about it, they appear happy that their former teammate landed a big-money contract in free agency.

Ex-Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins Should Fit Like ‘Glove’ With Raiders

Miami and Las Vegas media gave their respective opinions on this story as well.

ESPN Dolphins insider Marcel Louis-Jacques wrote: “Christian Wilkins is a hand in glove fit for the Raiders. His mentality will mesh perfectly with [head coach] Antonio Pierce.”

The reporter made sure to add that he’s “not saying [Wilkins] was not a fit with the Dolphins… but he’s exactly the kind of player for that Raiders locker room. That pairing has a chance to be special.”

On the opposite side of the aisle, Raiders beat reporter Tashan Reed (The Athletic) noted a coaching connection that may have helped to put this deal in motion.

“Raiders DC Patrick Graham coached Wilkins as the Dolphins DC during his rookie season in 2019,” he informed. “Additionally, DL coach Rob Leonard was a Dolphins assistant from 2019-2021. That familiarity played a huge role in bringing Wilkins onboard.”

FinsXtra also recapped Wilkins career with the Dolphins on X.

📊 Christian Wilkins career as a Dolphin: ➖ 5 seasons

➖ 81 games

➖ 355 total tackles

➖ 43 TFLs

➖ 50 QB hits

➖ 20.5 sacks

➖ Single-season NFL record for most tackles by a DT Leader. Captain. Culture-setter. Thank you for everything, CW. #FinsUp https://t.co/jRE9cQJOBu pic.twitter.com/GzFzBWOztK — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) March 11, 2024

In five seasons and 81 games, the former first-round selection registered 355 total tackles, 43 tackles for a loss, 50 QB hits, 20.5 sacks and set the “single-season NFL record for most tackles by a DT.”

“Leader. Captain. Culture-setter. Thank you for everything, CW,” FinsXtra saluted at the bottom of the post.

How Can Dolphins Replace Christian Wilkins Within Win-Now Window?

Although this departure was anticipated, losing Wilkins is not good news for Miami. When you consider that they’ve practically sold out to win a Super Bowl before veterans like Tyreek Hill and Ramsey retire, it’s even more detrimental to the organization.

So, how can the Dolphins replace Wilkins and keep themselves in contention in 2024?

Top free agent options include Cincinnati Bengals’ D.J. Reader — coming off a torn quad — Indianapolis Colts’ Grover Stewart and Buffalo Bills’ DaQuan Jones among others.

Although, considering their cap situation this spring, the better route might be to draft a new defensive tackle that can step in immediately. One such suggestion has been Illinois DT Jer’Zhan Newton — who would likely cost Miami their first-round selection in April.

Whatever the plan is, the Dolphins now have a huge hole to fill on the defensive front.