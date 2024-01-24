Derrick Henry’s Podcast Comments Spark More Dolphins Speculation

Long-time Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry made headlines last week after revealing that he felt he was “pretty close” to be trading to one of two AFC postseason franchises on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast on January 16.

Although Henry was unwilling to say which teams were interested at the time, ex-teammates — and co-hosts — Taylor Lewan and Will Compton guessed the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns because of their respective injuries at the position. The superstar RB did not confirm or deny either franchise, reiterating that a deal was “close” to occurring.

Having said that, the Miami Dolphins were one of the other five AFC playoff destinations in 2023, and the soon-to-be free agent had some very interesting things to say about the Fins later in the interview.

“I wanted to go to Miami. I wanted to play for the Dolphins,” Henry responded after being asked where he preferred to get drafted as a rookie. “That’s where I wanted to go. That’s where I thought I was going.”

He also told Lewan and Compton that the Kansas City Chiefs called him and said they were going to draft him if the Titans decided to pass. In the end, they did not.

Is Derrick Henry a Real Option for Dolphins in NFL Free Agency?

Considering Henry is going to be a free agent in 2024 and he’s already admitted that he “wanted to play for the Dolphins,” it’s pretty easy to connect the dots between the two.

Miami has often been named as a trade destination for Henry in the past — although it’s typically been speculatory — so why not finally bring the rushing “King” to South Beach? Needless to say, it’s a fun “what if” to ponder but before fans get ahead of themselves, it’s also unlikely to happen based on the Dolphins’ cap situation and RB depth.

Miami is currently over $51 million in the hole going into the offseason. That means they must shed or restructure upwards of $52 million in salary before the new league year begins in March.

The Dolphins also have two high-quality running backs coming off great seasons inside Mike McDaniel’s system. Explosive rookie De’Von Achane is entering year two and looks to take on an increased role in 2024, while Pro Bowler Raheem Mostert still appears poised to gain those tough yards if Miami needs them.

If he was coming off a bad season, the 31-year-old Mostert might profile as a potential cap casualty — given that the Dolphins could save over $2.7 million by releasing him — but that’s obviously not happening coming off his first ever 1,000-yard campaign at the NFL level.

Miami also has second-year ball carrier Chris Brooks and veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. under contract should they need them. The lone free agent at the position is injured four-year pro Salvon Ahmed.

Will Derrick Henry Join AFC Rival of Dolphins?

While it doesn’t feel like Henry is a natural fit for the Dolphins in 2024 — despite his interest as a rookie — it’s extremely plausible that the veteran joins a rival AFC contender.

Former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew labeled the Ravens as the “ideal team fit” for Henry in 2024.

“With five 1,000-yard rushing campaigns in his last six seasons, Henry’s presence would elevate the unit and make it even more of a pick-your-poison attack than it already has been in 2023 with [Lamar] Jackson’s improvement as a passer,” Jones-Drew wrote. Adding: “This fit makes too much sense.”

He also noted that current Ravens starters J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are set to hit free agency.

FanSided’s Sravan Gannavarapu suggested the Buffalo Bills as a landing spot for Henry, which would be even worse for the Dolphins. The Chiefs are apparently a known admirer of the power back too — although they currently have a similarly tough runner in Isiah Pacheco.

It’s unclear where Henry will end up on January 23, but Miami supporters would probably agree that it’s better the five-time 1,000-yard rusher takes his talents to the NFC assuming South Beach is off the table.