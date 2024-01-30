Dynamic Dolphins Playmaker Named ‘Early Breakout Candidate’ for 2024

The Miami Dolphins have a challenging offseason ahead, but their core is strong so long as they figure out a way to relieve some cap space.

One exciting piece of that foundation is running back De’Von Achane, who’s coming off of a promising rookie season in the pros. Pro Football Focus named Achane the Dolphins’ “early breakout candidate” on January 26.

Writer Jonathon Macri explained the selection, stating: “There’s an argument to be made that Achane’s rookie season was a breakout after posting over 800 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. However, Achane did this on just 119 offensive snaps (49th) across 11 games in the regular season while also playing behind Raheem Mostert.”

“Mostert is still scheduled to be with the team in 2023 but will be 32 years old and could handle a lighter workload,” Macri went on, “especially considering how efficient Achane was with his touches. A larger workload and a full season could equal a true breakout season for the 2023 third-round pick, even if he doesn’t maintain his historic 7.9 yards per carry.”

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane Poised to Cut Into Raheem Mostert’s Role in 2024

This is no slight on Mostert and his career season that included 1,012 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns, but the Dolphins’ future is Achane.

Miami is a more dynamic offense with the speedster on the field, and part of the reason for that is Achane can take any touch on the ball the distance. Ironically, that used to be Mostert’s game as well, at a younger age.

In about half the number of attempts in 2023, Achane nearly bested Mostert in several areas according to PFF. For example, the rookie busted loose 13 designed rushing attempts for 15-plus yards, while the vet only had 14 of these breakaway runs.

Needless to say, Achane’s breakaway percentage was about 22% higher. Similarly, Achane averaged more yards after contact per attempt, at 4.94 yards after contact compared to 3.35 from Mostert.

The incumbent also only achieved eight more “explosive runs” over 10 yards than Achane in nearly double the opportunities, and their respective “elusive ratings” — a PFF signature stat measuring success and impact of a runner with the ball independently of the blocking — were noticeably lopsided in favor of the youngster.

Achane’s PFF elusive rating: 142.3.

Mostert’s PFF elusive rating: 89.7.

Couple these rushing analytics with the fact that Achane showed a ton of potential in the passing game as the year went on, and it’s fair to theorize that the 22-year-old playmaker will quickly eat into Mostert’s snap percentage in year two — assuming health.

The only areas that the veteran ball carrier held his own — keeping pace with Achane relative to their number of attempts — were first downs, missed tackles forced and touchdowns. And Mostert merely kept pace in these areas, he wasn’t necessarily more effective.

Don’t Forget About Dolphins RB Chris Brooks

Speaking of running backs that could steal touches from Mostert in 2024, Chris Brooks is another. The undrafted rookie missed a chunk of the 2023 campaign with injury, similar to Achane, but he was very productive during his usage.

Keep in mind that this Mike McDaniel offense is conducive to RB success, but Brooks’ yards per carry (5.6 YPC) was second only to Achane, and his elusive rating and yards after contact average were better at a staggering 266.8 rating and 5.63 yards after contact.

Granted, Brooks’ sample size was only 31 snaps, but that elusive rating would rank first in the NFL if sustainable. And his yards after contact average ranked second behind Baltimore Ravens rookie Keaton Mitchell.

Like Achane, it’s unlikely Brooks continues this torrid pace in 2024. Having said that, both have certainly done enough to earn more reps inside McDaniel’s system.