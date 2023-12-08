Ex-Dolphins QB Shares Telling Remark About Tua Tagovailoa & Brian Flores

Ryan Fitzpatrick caught the attention of Miami Dolphins fans on December 7 during Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” pregame show, stating that former Miami head coach Brian Flores was responsible for breaking first-round quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The comments stemmed from a discussion involving New England Patriots QB Mac Jones. Sun Sentinel beat reporter David Furones reposted the clip on X.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, in the TNF pregame, said Tua Tagovailoa was “broken by Brian Flores, the way that he treated him” before Mike McDaniel came in with the Miami Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/e4G3yP1TlN — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 8, 2023

“He is definitely broken,” the former Dolphins quarterback said of Jones. “Mentally, emotionally, he’s broken.”

“You know, I look to a few similar examples of first-round quarterbacks that have gone through the struggles,” Fitzpatrick went on. “Jared Goff being one of them, and then Sean McVay comes in and they’re able to fix him. Tua Tagovailoa — who I was with — Brian Flores, same New England way, he was broken from Brian Flores, the way that he treated him, the way that he coached him.”

The long-time NFL QB then credited current Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel with “restoring his confidence” and helping turn Tagovailoa into an MVP candidate.

Fitzpatrick was with Miami in 2019 and 2020, starting 20 games between the two years under Flores. The second campaign, he split the duties with Tagovailoa — a rookie selected fifth overall.

Despite going 3-0 in his first three games (Weeks 8-10), Tagovailoa was later benched by Flores amid his first loss and inactivated the following week with a thumb injury. He returned to win three out of his last five starts as a rookie.

Flores was fired after Tagovailoa’s second season as the quarterback in 2021. The team missed the playoffs at 9-8 that year, and Fitzpatrick had already moved on to Washington after 2020.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Hints Mike McDaniel Has Built Players Back Up in Miami

When you consider some of the statements that Tagovailoa has made about McDaniel and the current regime, Fitzpatrick’s thoughts definitely make a lot of sense.

After hearing this quote, Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson responded: “Tua mentioned yesterday that there were things that were said about [right tackle] Austin Jackson by the previous coaching staff ‘that you know aren’t true but they get planted in your head.’”

And Tua mentioned yesterday that there were things that were said about Austin Jackson by the previous coaching staff “that you know aren’t true but they get planted in your head.” Different approaches work with different players and different people, in many industries. https://t.co/lQYhVoQUnN — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 8, 2023

“Different approaches work with different players and different people, in many industries,” Barry Jackson noted, implying that Flores’ coaching style is very different from McDaniel’s.

Tagovailoa hinted the same during his December 7 press conference.

“And then you have someone like Mike [McDaniel] and his coaching staff come in and basically build you back up,” the QB continued. “And it’s not just Austin [Jackson]. It’s really everyone that’s been here for some time and [the new staff] kind of give you that renewed confidence in yourself to just go out there and play the way you’ve played.”

Dolphins RT Austin Jackson Lands $36 Million Extension

ESPN beat writer Marcel Louis-Jacques reported that the Dolphins had “signed offensive linemen Austin Jackson through the 2026 season” on December 7 — the inspiration for Tagovailoa’s remarks about McDaniel and the coaching shift.

“The extension is worth $36 million and includes $20.7 million in guaranteed money for the team’s starting right tackle, a source confirmed to ESPN,” Louis-Jacques informed.

It’s a nice in-season gesture by Miami after the franchise declined Jackson’s fifth-year option this spring. And it’s also a smart one.

The offensive tackle market has been more barren than ever in recent years, and Jackson is just 24 years old. The USC product has also shown a lot of progress under McDaniel, like Tagovailoa, and the thought is that he could turn into the future right tackle for years to come.

Health has been the major question mark for Jackson throughout his career. He’s started all 12 games in 2023 after only appearing in two last season and 13 as a rookie.