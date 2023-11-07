Jalen Ramsey Hypes Up Dolphins Fans With Viral Post to Start Bye Week

It’s officially the bye week in Miami and Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey kicked things off with a message on X (formerly Twitter).

“5 x 8 x 25 = 1k … & that’s what we gon keep that shid no matter what! 🤟🏾” Ramsey promised fans, with the three multiples referencing the jerseys numbers of himself, safety Jevon Holland and fellow cornerback Xavien Howard.

5 x 8 x 25 = 1k … & that’s what we gon keep that shid no matter what! 🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/w8K7sDnAb0 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 6, 2023

The three stars of the Dolphins secondary were pictured on the field together under Ramsey’s post, and the best part is that the math actually adds up to a perfect 1,000.

The veteran CB made sure to add: “& the other dawgs wit us too! They just ain’t pictured but it’s all us! 🤟🏾” Extending his message to teammates.

As for the meaning, Ramsey appears to be saying that the Miami secondary will always keep it 1,000 — or keep it real — for fans. The post has 4.5K likes and counting in approximately 24 hours.

Dolphins Secondary Is Getting Healthy for Playoff Push

Week 9 was the first time that Ramsey, Howard and Holland were all healthy and accounted for in 2023. With the trio on the field together, the Dolphins held Patrick Mahomes and a strong Kansas City Chiefs offense to just 14 points.

In fact, if not for a defensive score by the Chiefs, that effort might have been enough to win the game.

Howard had a particularly strong performance returning from injury. According to Pro Football Focus, the cornerback only allowed two-of-four targets for a total of eight yards. That yielded a team-leading 81.8 coverage grade.

Ramsey’s statistics weren’t too shabby either. Howard’s partner-in-crime only allowed 13 receiving yards according to PFF — although he was charged with one defensive holding penalty on the same play as the Jerick McKinnon touchdown. To be clear, the penalty was declined, and Ramsey was not guarding McKinnon.

That means the pair of shutdown corners lived up to the hype, holding KC receivers to a combined four receptions for 21 yards.

Each was also credited with a defensive “stop” — or a “tackle that constitutes a failure for the offense.” Holland added two “stops” of his own, with just one reception allowed for three yards.

Whether it was purposeful or unintentional, the two weak links of the Dolphins secondary were the two main players that weren’t pictured in Ramsey’s post: CB Kader Kohou and FS DeShon Elliott.

Kohou was shredded by the Chiefs for eight catches and 89 yards, while Elliott was charged with four receptions allowed for 59 yards. Kohou was also caught in coverage on one of the two touchdowns.

If Miami can shore up those last couple positions, this unit will be tough to beat moving forward. Either way, the excitement level is rising on the defensive side heading into the bye.

Jalen Ramsey Says Dolphins Have ‘More Work to Do’ After Chiefs Loss

Ramsey also posted on X after the defeat in Germany.

God, I thank you for the opportunity always, in Jesus name, Amen. I love this team regardless of outcome. More work to do & we gon do it! GO FIN5! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 5, 2023

In another well-liked message to the fanbase, the veteran said: “God, I thank you for the opportunity always, in Jesus name, Amen.”

He added that “I love this team regardless of [the] outcome.” Noting: “More work to do & we gon do it! GO FIN5!”

The Dolphins defense will get their next chance to prove themselves when they return to action on November 19 — hosting the Las Vegas Raiders. According to Heavy’s official projections powered by Quarter4, Miami currently has an 81 percent win probability and a projected spread of -10.5 points at this time (Nov. 7).