Dolphins Finalize 3 Signings Ahead of NFL Free Agency: Report

The Miami Dolphins made a surprising splash at the tight end position on March 7 when they signed veteran Jonnu Smith to a two-year, $10 million contract — according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Smith was released by the Atlanta Falcons ahead of free agency and was therefore allowed to speak with new teams before the legal tampering period on March 11. And he wasn’t the only one.

The team also announced two defensive tackle additions in recent days: Isaiah Mack and Daviyon Nixon.

Smith made a name for himself with the Tennessee Titans after entering the NFL as a third-round selection in 2017. He’s a dual-usage tight end that can block and receive, with 22 career touchdowns and over 2,500 receiving yards during the regular season and playoffs combined.

A portion of Smith’s production came with the rival New England Patriots from 2021 through 2022, as well as the Falcons in 2023.

Mack has spent time with a couple of Dolphins rival too, bouncing in and out of the Patriots and New York Jets’ ranks. Standing at 6-foot-1, the former undrafted DT has registered 2.5 sacks and three tackles for a loss over 25 career appearances.

Like Smith, Mack played the majority of his games with the Titans (19) — followed by four outings with the Baltimore Ravens from 2021 through 2022.

Finally, the 6-foot-3 Nixon has appeared in just 14 NFL games, all with the Carolina Panthers. Over his brief stretch of pro-level action, the former fifth-round selection has 0.5 sacks and 15 total tackles.

Dolphins Pad Roster Holes After Cuts, But More Losses Could Be Coming

While helpful to the 2024 roster, these signings work against Miami’s attempts to get themselves back under the cap. Even before factoring in Smith’s new contract, the Dolphins are over $20.4 million in the negative according to Over the Cap.

That deficit has to change — and fast — as the new league year approaches on March 13.

Over the past couple of weeks, the Dolphins have already released edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, linebacker Jerome Baker and defensive back Keion Crossen. They also designated cornerback Xavien Howard as a post-June 1 cut, while allowing starting guard Robert Hunt and star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to hit the open market in free agency.

Miami is expected to free up some cap space by restructuring contracts and working out long-term extensions, but it’s unclear when those moves will occur. For example, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s negotiations could go “deep into the spring and summer,” according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter (via David Furones of Sun Sentinel).

Delays like these could prevent the Dolphins from spending competitively during the first couple of rounds of free agency.

Mina Kimes ‘Loves’ Jonnu Smith Signing for Dolphins

Out of the three transactions coming in, Smith was obviously the headliner for Miami. ESPN analyst Mina Kimes reacted to the deal on NFL Live on March 7.

“Yeah, I love this [signing],” Kimes voiced. “In free agency, we focus on the big deals but often it’s these smaller ones that tend to be impactful and I think this will be the case for Miami.”

“As prolific as this passing attack for the Dolphins has been, they’ve gotten very little production out of the tight end position,” she continued, citing a league-worst yards after the catch total throwing to TEs in 2023. “Jonnu Smith over the last three years ranks first amongst all tight ends — it’s not George Kittle, it’s not [David] Njoku — it’s Jonnu Smith in yards after the catch per reception.”

Kimes predicted that Smith’s presence will give Tagovailoa “an outlet when teams play too high to try to stop Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle,” something that’s been missing for the Dolphins under head coach Mike McDaniel.