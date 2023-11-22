Dolphins Reunite With WR Robbie Chosen After Season-Ending RB Injury

The Miami Dolphins shared a trio of roster moves on Tuesday of Week 12. A November 21 press release relayed the news.

“The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed running back Salvon Ahmed on [the] injured reserve and signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen to the active roster. The team also signed running back Darrynton Evans to the practice squad,” it read.

Chosen, formerly known as Robbie Anderson, was waived on November 16 to make room for rookie running back De’Von Achane. The veteran wideout actually returned on a practice squad deal ahead of Week 11 and was even elevated for the matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chosen was targeted twice against the Raiders, catching both passes for 39 yards. Now the Dolphins will make things official with the former $20 million WR once again, reuniting with him on another active roster contract.

Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed Reveals Injury Will Be Season-Ending

Ahmed suffered a foot injury versus Las Vegas, and it comes at a really unfortunate time for the 24-year-old.

The fourth-year pro was having his most impactful outing of the year, with three receptions for 25 yards and the go-ahead touchdown, as well as six rushing yards. Then, the injury occurred — and it appears to be season-ending.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Ahmed wrote in an Instagram post on November 21. “GOD been preparing me for moments like these for a long time. 2024 gonna be back and better! ✝️❤️”

Several current and former teammates responded in the comment section, including veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. “In jesus name,” Wilson prayed.

Safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones also dropped a prayer emoji, while former RB teammate Myles Gaskin said: “🙏🏾💯 finna be even better from it.”

Running back Jake Funk also chimed in: “Always has a plan brotha 🙏🏼.” And the Dolphins official Instagram account replied: “🙏🙏🙏.”

Ahmed finished his fourth season in the NFL with 61 rushing yards and a touchdown off 22 carries (2.8 per attempt), plus 16 receptions for 88 yards and a second touchdown through the air.

Dolphins Add Former Third-Round Talent in Darrynton Evans

Evans is a nice flier for Miami to take another look at. The former third-round selection of the Tennessee Titans entered the league in 2020.

Since then, he’s failed to break through as a backup RB/kick returner with the Titans and Chicago Bears. Of course, this is also a reunion for Evans.

The ball-carrier signed with the Dolphins practice squad after 2023 training camp with the Buffalo Bills. He’s been in and out of the Indianapolis Colts organization too, and the Bears brought Evans back this season after Miami cut him loose in early October.

So, needless to say, the 25-year-old has bounced around a bit.

Still, we’re talking about a former collegiate dual threat out of Appalachian State. Evans had back-to-back campaigns of over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in 2018 and 2019. During the latter, he actually cracked 3,000 scrimmage yards.

It’s possible the Sun Belt conference didn’t prepare Evans for the NFL, however, or maybe the playmaker was overutilized at the college level.

Either way, he’ll reenter the Dolphins RB ranks with Ahmed sidelined and Achane day-to-day. On his career, Evans has run the ball for 3.8 yards per carry and caught the ball at a 63.2% rate. He only has 350 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns in four seasons, which is a far cry from his numbers at Appalachian State.