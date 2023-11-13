Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Sends Post-Bye Week Message to Fans

The Miami Dolphins are back in Week 11 as the team tries to recover from a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany — and Tyreek Hill has a message for fans.

“Fin nation, don’t give up yet, man,” Hill voiced on his podcast during the off week. “It’s just some small adversity. We all go through it, and I promise you this year’s team is built for that adversity.”

Tyreek has a message to Dolphins Nation

“It’s going to be a beautiful thing,” he continued, requesting that fans “stay strong for us [and] keep cheering us on” after the bye.

A clipped version of this segment of, “It Needed To Be Said,” was shared by “King of Phinland” on X. It went viral with 1.1K likes and counting.

Breakout Rookie RB De’Von Achane Could Return as Dolphins Face Raiders in Week 11

The Dolphins offense was mostly shut down by a fast Chiefs defense overseas — but they were missing one of their most dynamic weapons.

That, of course, was rookie running back De’Von Achane, who was finishing out a four-week stint on the injured reserve. Achane returned to practice on November 13 as the Dolphins opened his 21-day window to be activated.

As expected, Dolphins RB De'Von Achane was back at practice today for the first time since week 5

Based on head coach Mike McDaniel’s November 13 press conference, however, Achane is not expected to need all 21 days.

“There wasn’t tearing,” McDaniel noted on Achane’s injury. “It was more [of a] sprain-type injury.”

The Dolphins HC added that the rookie might have been able to play with a brace on his knee the past few weeks, but that he “didn’t really envision [Achane] as [a player] that would really flourish with a brace.”

“We probably, a little, we erred on the side of caution with that,” McDaniel admitted. He would not confirm Achane’s return versus the Las Vegas Raiders, more out of principle, but it certainly seems possible that the ball-carrier will be back sooner rather than later based on this explanation.

Dolphins WRs Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle Used Bye Week to Rehabilitate Their Bodies

Both Hill and fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle appeared very grateful for the bye week.

“I feel great,” Hill stated on his podcast. “Gonna be able to use this downtime to be able to get my body back [and] my mental sharpened up.”

In a similar vein, Waddle told reporters that “the bye came at a good time for his body to rejuvenate” — according to Miami Herald beat writer Daniel Oyefusi.

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle said the bye came at a good time for his body to rejuvenate. Waddle has dealt with multiple injuries in the first half of the szn.

“Waddle has dealt with multiple injuries in the first half of the [season],” Oyefusi explained, as has Hill.

It’s the nagging ailments that fans don’t often see in a game like football. Quarterbacks accumulate them every week, playmakers have them from taking hits, and speedy players like Hill and Waddle need to give their legs a break from time to time.

When you factor in travel, the bye week was definitely necessary for Miami. Now, it’s on to the Raiders.

“We’re really looking forward to playing against the Raiders after this bye week,” Hill said toward the tail-end of his podcast. “It’s going to be a real good game, so, excited for it, man.”

“[I’ll] get a chance to watch Davante Adams,” the Cheetah went on. “A lot of people don’t know [this] but… when there’s good wide receivers on another team, I [make sure] to watch the other receiver’s [film]. Like, I watch his releases, I watch how he catches the ball, and I just watch his subtle movements… just to see if I can add that into my game.”

“It’s going to be fun,” Hill concluded. “It’s going to be an awesome game, home game.”