Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Says Cowboys Star Might ‘Take My Head Off’ Despite Praise

In case you missed it, Dallas Cowboys superstar linebacker Micah Parsons called Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill the MVP of the league on November 21.

“Tyreek been the best player in the NFL this year!!!” Parsons sounded off on X after PFF asked fans if there’s a non-QB deserving of the MVP award in 2023.

Tyreke been the best player in the NFL this year!!! https://t.co/gBEtJhlbZs — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 21, 2023

Hill must have seen this bit of commentary from the Cowboys defender because he addressed the praise on his latest episode of the “It Needed To Be Said” podcast on November 24.

“I love it,” Hill first responded with a smile. “Absolutely love it, baby.” Although, the wideout did note that he was wary Parsons was trying to lower his guard ahead of the Miami’s Week 16 matchup with Dallas.

“It means a lot though, for real,” the Dolphins superstar voiced. “Coming from your peers, that means a lot, but sometimes I be trying [not to] get so tied into that [stuff] because I feel like sometimes people be trying to gaslight you.”

“Cause like, we play the Cowboys, and I can’t get too comfortable,” Hill explained, joking: “I get out there [on the field], Micah take my head off.”

“I ain’t falling for it,” Hill concluded as his co-host Julius Collins laughed and said: “You know what he doing… he trying to bait ya, man. Don’t go for it.”

Dolphins Preparing for Commanders in Week 13

Hill may have one eye on Parsons and the Cowboys — for safety’s sake — but the next opponent is one of Dallas’ NFC East rivals.

The Dolphins will play the Washington Commanders on the road at FedEx Field on December 3. Entering at 8-3, Heavy projections powered by Quarter4 currently give Miami an 82% win probability over the 4-8 Commanders.

In fact, Washington is coming off a Thanksgiving Day blowout at the hands of Parsons and the aforementioned Cowboys, in which they allowed 431 total yards of offense and a defensive touchdown.

This is a good matchup for Hill as well. The Commanders have given up the third-most passing yards per game this year, at 264.6 yards per game.

Washington cornerbacks have specifically been getting torched this season. Benjamin St-Juste has allowed the most total receiving yards for all CBs in 2023 according to Pro Football Focus, with 741 allowed over 12 appearances.

Then, rookie first rounder Emmanuel Forbes is not far behind at 17th in the NFL in yardage allowed (490) — and is also injured — while veteran Kendall Fuller ranks tied for 33rd with 392 in coverage.

Needless to say, this is a game where pass-catchers like Hill and Jaylen Waddle could feast.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Provides Multiple Injury Updates on Monday of Week 13

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel returned to the podium on Monday, November 27, providing a few key injury updates after the victory over the New York Jets. The first player asked about was rookie running back De’Von Achane.

“Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said multiple variables played a role in De’Von Achane not playing vs. the Jets, including the short week and the opponent,” the Miami Herald’s Daniel Oyefusi relayed.

McDaniel is still taking things day by day with the explosive ball-carrier, but it sounded possible that he could return again in some capacity versus the Commanders.

Fellow running back Chris Brooks is also “pretty close” to a return, per McDaniel, although the HC noted that there are other injury hoops to work through before designating him to return to practice.

The Sun Sentinel’s David Furones shared the latest on left tackle Terron Armstead too — which was positive.

“On Terron Armstead, Mike McDaniel said it would’ve been under consideration for him to return at NYJ if it was a one-score game,” he posted, quoting: “‘He’s going to be pressing hard to play.’”

“McDaniel calls it week to week, but team will have to weigh things out for his status at WAS,” Furones added.

Finally, the Dolphins head coach informed that linebacker Jaelan Phillips has consulted with a number of doctors and should have a surgeon and a time for the procedure on his torn Achilles within the next 24 hours. Phillips suffered the injury during a non-contact incident at MetLife Stadium.