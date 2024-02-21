Potential Dolphins ‘Cap Casualty’ Drops Cryptic Post on Social Media

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been discussed as a potential “cap casualty” since the playoff loss in Kansas City due to his $25.9 million cap hit in 2024.

Because of that and the Dolphins’ current financial situation ($51.898 million in the hole), the long-time starter and defensive team leader’s two choices appear to be pay cut or release — and Howard has made it very clear that he’s not willing to adjust his salary. That puts Miami between a rock and a hard place, and the most likely outcome is that the ball-hawking CB is eventually designated as a post-June 1 release, saving $18.5 million according to Over the Cap.

With all of that in mind, Howard posted a curious video of American singer-songwriter Usher on his Instagram story on February 20. FinsXtra shared the cryptic message on X shortly after it was sent out.

“Sometimes, man, sometimes you gotta leave,” the famous singer voiced in the video. “Sometimes you have to go away from home in order to be truly valued and appreciated. And maybe find yourself. I mean, sometimes in the wilderness you’ll find something valuable, and you can come back and you can really enjoy it.”

It’s unclear if Howard’s post was related to his current contract situation — although the theme of having to leave your home “in order to be truly valued and appreciated” could definitely apply to a veteran player choosing to be cut rather than restructuring his contract.

Xavien Howard’s Numbers Have Dipped in Recent Dolphins Seasons

Even the staunchest of Howard’s supporters would acknowledge that his numbers have been on the decline in recent years. For starters, the soon-to-be 31-year-old only logged 13 appearances in 2023 after 15 the season prior. He missed this season’s lone playoff outing as well.

Howard’s coverage analytics were decent on Pro Football Focus, but he’s not playing like someone worthy of over $20 million a year.

Targeted 71 times during the regular season, the veteran allowed 44 catches for 502 yards and two touchdowns. His passer rating against was an 86.7 and Howard also led the entire defense in forced incompletions with 11 on the year (plus one interception).

Comparatively speaking, most of these statistics fell in well behind Jalen Ramsey (outside of forced incompletions) but were also much better than Kader Kohou and Eli Apple. The 2023 performance was an improvement on 2022 as well (per PFF).

Although Howard is mainly paid to cover receivers, there is one other frustrating area of his game: missed tackles. Over the past two campaigns, the cornerback’s missed tackle rate surged up over 14 and 15%. Additionally, his career missed tackle percentage has now risen to 13.8%.

Fans & Media React to Dolphins CB Xavien Howard’s Usher Post

There were a variety of reactions to this Instagram post on X. Some fans were downright fed up with Howard when they saw it.

“He held the team hostage for another salary upgrade and never finished a season without being hurt,” one comment read. “His last two years were underwhelming based on the salary he was getting. See ya, my least favorite Dolphin player.”

Another replied: “It’s funny cuz he’s gonna find out real quick what his ‘value’ is around the league, he’s going to make a fraction of what he thinks he’s worth at this stage of his career.”

Others paid their respects to a Dolphins success story.

“Yup he gone lol. One of my all time favorites for sure,” a supporter said.

A second fan of Howard wrote: “Xavien Howard will go down as one of the best defensive backs to ever put on a Dolphins uniform. 8 years, 29 interceptions, 4 pro bowl selections, one first team all pro selection, and one second team all pro selection. If this is it, thank you for everything X!”

Finally, Dolphins beat writer Omar Kelly weighed in, questioning whether or not the message was even related to the organization.

“Houston is Xavien Howard’s home. South Florida was where he came to work,” Kelly informed, adding: “But ya’ll digging too deep.”