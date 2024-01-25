Dolphins ‘Can’t Pay’ Former All-Pro Starter Current Salary, Says Reporter

Miami Dolphins veteran cornerback Xavien Howard could be on the hot seat this offseason as the franchise looks for ways to shed cap space.

Sports Illustrated beat writer Omar Kelly highlighted “10 tough decisions” the Dolphins must make before free agency and Howard was on the list as a player that Miami has to either “release or restructure.”

“Some purge decisions, like the impending release of Emmanuel Ogbah, a move that will clear at least $13.7 million off the cap when he’s waived, are layups,” Kelly voiced. “But others aren’t so cut and dry.”

“Howard’s still a good player, but hasn’t performed like an elite cornerback the past two years,” the reporter went on, “which justifies why the Dolphins can’t pay him $18.5 million in 2024, especially when they get all of that money back by making him a June 1 cut.”

Kelly concluded that “the contract has some complications (guaranteed money, roster bonuses), but there’s a chance it could be reworked if Howard wants to stay.”

Xavien Howard Shoots Down Idea of Taking Pay Cut to Stay With Miami Dolphins

For the fans hoping Howard just reworks his deal, agreeing to less money in order to finish what he started with the Dolphins — that doesn’t appear likely at this time.

“Howard asked if he’d take a pay cut… asks if your boss asked you to take a cut, would you?” USA Today reporter Safid Deen relayed on January 15. Adding: “Don’t blame him.”

#Dolphins CB Xavien Howard says “My eight years here, I loved it. And whatever happens, I’m with it.” Howard asked if he’d take a pay cut asks if your boss asked you to take a cut, would you? Don’t blame him lol — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) January 15, 2024

Kelly confirmed this exchange during an article on January 15, providing more context from the former All-Pro CB.

“I don’t know,” Howard told Kelly (among others) when asked if he’ll be back with Miami after the Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. “It’s a business. I’m in a contract year. My guaranteed [money] is up and whatever comes, I’m excited about it, no matter what happens.”

Per Kelly, Howard added that he’s “made the best of” his eight years as a Dolphin.

Continuing: “If this year is the last year and I have to say goodbye to some of the guys here I understand. It’s a part of the business. No matter where I go, I’m still going to do my thing.”

In the past, Howard has often looked for pay raises from the Dolphins, but never pay cuts. The 30-year-old appeared in 13 games for Miami this season, allowing a 62% reception rate on targets according to Pro Football Focus (502 total yards and two touchdowns).

His passer rating against (86.7) was a lot worse than Jalen Ramsey’s (48.6), but better than Kader Kohou (133.7) and Eli Apple (105.0). Howard was also charged with seven missed tackles compared to eight defensive “stops” — with eight pass breakups, seven penalty flags and one interception.

His PFF grades were: 55.1 (overall), 63.9 (run defense), 52.9 (tackling), 51.9 (coverage).

Xavien Howard Contract Details Offer Post-June 1 Out for Dolphins

As Kelly stated, Howard’s base salary plus roster and workout bonuses are worth a combined $18.5 million in 2024. Over the Cap also lists a prorated bonus of approximately $7.406 million that brings his cap hit up to an exorbitant $25.906 million and change.

His remaining cap hits after 2024 are $22.901 million in 2025, $24.401 million in 2026, and a void year with an automatic cap charge of $3.397 million in 2027.

As Kelly stated, this would be a complicated contract to restructure, but it can be done if Howard is willing. It’s possible he might sacrifice base salary for more guaranteed money in 2024 and beyond, but it’s hard to see him taking less without any sort of guarantees.

The more likely outcome is a post-June 1 cut designation in March. Every NFL team gets two post-June 1 designations each offseason, and Miami can eventually save $18.5 million by releasing Howard later this spring.

A move of that nature would carry dead cap charges of $7.406 million in 2024, $6.151 million in 2025 and 2026, and $3.397 million in 2027. The Dolphins would also have to find a replacement for Howard either in free agency or the draft — assuming 2023 second rounder Cam Smith doesn’t step into the role.