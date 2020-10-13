Mike Tyson Explains Falling Asleep During TV Interview

Returning boxing champ Mike Tyson had a rough time during his early morning interview with Piers Morgan on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain”. The 54-year-old boxing legend was making an appearance on the show to promote his upcoming boxing battle against Roy Jones Jr. on November 28.

But Tyson was visibly groggy during the bizarre segment, and his presence on the show left many wondering afterward what they had just witnessed.

According to Independent, “the heavyweight legend appeared to be slurring his words and breathing heavily… He could also be seen repeatedly touching his head, closing his eyes and dropping his head.”

Tyson posted about the weird incident via Twitter on Tuesday after numerous concerns about his health and well-being started popping up all over the Internet.

Tyson said, “Hey mate @piersmorgan @GMB @susannareid100 and UK. I tried to stay up late for interview but fell asleep and like a lion I’m hard to wake once asleep. Training hard and going to bed early. I had no monitor so I couldn’t see you guys and forgot to look into camera.”

You can watch the strange “GMB” segment featuring Tyson below.

Good Morning Britain viewers left baffled during a 'car crash' interview with Mike TysonGMB welcomed former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson onto the ITV show this morning as he spoke with Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan all about his return to the ring at the age of 54. However, Mike's demeanour left viewers watching at home slightly concerned. #MikeTyson #GMB #PiersMorgan #SusannaReid #AsadNewshubCenter My Most Popular Video so… 2020-10-13T06:50:46Z

Tyson and Jones Jr. are scheduled to engage in an eight-round exhibition boxing match on November 28 in Carson, California.

The bout will be streamed live on pay-per-view via Triller in the United States.

Tyson Interested in Facing Today’s Boxing Champions

Last month, Tyson revealed that he might not just be heading back to the boxing ring for one fight. Rather, this could be the start of a full-blown comeback.

In fact, Tyson’s mind-blowing admission was that he could see himself potentially facing either of today’s heavyweight boxing champions (Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua) next assuming the 54-year-old ex-champ Tyson beat Jones Jr next month as planned.

Tyson said the decision would all come down to whether unified champ Joshua or WBC and lineal champ Fury would be down to give part of their take from the bout to charity.

“If they’re down to do that, then I’m with it, too,” Tyson said.

But after Tyson’s “GMB” interview, many have started wondering if Tyson should be in the boxing ring with anyone at all.

